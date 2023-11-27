Avondale to get a new $17 million police substation

Avondale's police substation is getting an upgrade.

The project received approval from the City Council at last week's meeting and will replace the city's current substation, said Avondale police Chief Memo Espinoza.

The city's current substation was built in 2003 and is outdated, Espinoza said. The new substation will include a detention center to hold inmates waiting to see a judge for a misdemeanor.

While inmates have to see a judge within 24 hours, they also can be held at the detention center for up to 20 days, Espinoza said. Those who have committed a felony will be held at the county's detention center.

At the current detention center, inmates can be held in a cell with up to 10 people. But at the new center, Espinoza said the pods will only hold up to two inmates.

The new detention facility will mean a safer environment for staff in the case of an altercation. Instead of having to face a large group of people, staff will only have to deal with two people.

Espinoza said the new substation has been in the works for several years and is not the result of a space issue at the current facility. While the current one has 30 beds, the new substation will be able to hold up to 34 inmates at a time.

The detention center will have cells for both men and women. The project is estimated to cost about $17 million and construction is expected to be completed in December of next year.

