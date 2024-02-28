Avondale Global Gateway celebrates opening of $2M gate complex

AVONDALE, La. (WGNO) — Avondale Global Gateway celebrated the opening of the $2M gate complex. on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

HOST Chief Financial Officer Matthew Mancheski, JEDCO President, CEO Jerry Bologna, Louisiana State Representative Kyle Green, Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng and Jefferson Parish Councilman Deano Bonano commemorated the completion of the Gate Complex Improvement Project at the Old Avondale shipyards.

The project allows for products to arrive and be shipped out on the river, railroad or by truck.

Sheng said the shipping options will bring more businesses to Jefferson parish.

“We are thrilled to announce the completion of the gate complex refurbishment, along with our partners at JEDCO. HOST is dedicated to finding the best solutions for our customers and suppliers – a testament to our commitment to efficiency, innovation, and to providing an unparalleled experience to those coming through our terminal,” said Mancheski.

