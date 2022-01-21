Avondale gym massage therapist suspected of sexual misconduct with teen girl

Avondale police recently arrested a 37-year old male massage therapist after he was reported for suspected inappropriate behavior with a minor.

The 16-year-old victim contacted police after receiving a recovery massage on December 22 at an athletic facility in Avondale near North Fairway Drive and West Van Buren Street.

The man, Peter Martinez, later confirmed the allegations to police, and was arrested Thursday on suspicion of sexual abuse by intentionally or knowingly engaging in sexual contact with any person who is 15 or more years of age.

Avondale police learned Martinez has only been seen working with juvenile clients, according to police reports.

During an investigation, officers learned Martinez works with numerous male and female juveniles at the athletic facility and admitted to performing these massages in the past.

Preliminary court hearings are scheduled for Jan. 31.

