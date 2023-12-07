Avondale Youth Center creates Christmas fun for residents, but help is needed

ZANESVILLE − The holiday season, a time of joy and togetherness for many, marks the season of unique challenges for the Avondale Youth Center. Despite the difficulties the month brings for the children, the staff’s hard work and dedication to creating a festive, fun place ensures that children in their care have a Christmas that they won’t forget.

Gary King, director for the Youth Center, explains the emotional toll of being separated from their homes and family weighs even heavier on the kids as Christmas approaches.

“One of the hardest things really is, I mean, anytime that you remove a child from their home, no matter where you’re placing them, no matter how great the facility is, how great the people are, even if it’s a wonderful home, they’re still going to miss those people,” said King. ”They’re still not with their family.”

Gary King began working at the Avondale Youth Center as a childcare worker in 1996. He has worked many children during the holidays and believes the importance of building the adult and child relationships to be there for the children when they need it.

Often, a shift in energy and demeanors is very noticeable in the kids who will be at the center for Christmas. The realization that they will be spending their holidays there creates a difficult reality and stirs feelings for the staff and children to navigate.

Worthy of gifts

Avondale Youth Center provides rooms for an average of 17 children, aged 10 to 18, all from Muskingum County. Many of them come from homes where Christmas is not celebrated and gifts aren’t received. For them, the concept of a traditional Christmas − with meals, presents and family − is foreign.

“They’re kind of embarrassed or don’t know how to react or if they’re even worthy of it because they’ve been so beat down in life,” King said about children’s reactions to receiving a Christmas gift.

Traci Taylor, a staff member who works with the children, recalls a Christmas a few years back where a child was removed from his home on the morning of Christmas Eve. An older boy was brought to Avondale but despite the late arrival, the staff rushed to ensure that he had Christmas presents to open with the others.

“He got an abundance of Lego sets that year,” Taylor said. “For him, I think that was one of his best Christmases ever. It was something that he was kind of able to forget everything bad because those Legos just meant so much to him.”

The kids have been enjoying a week of crafts and fun with their door decorating contest, going all out on their creative ideas. The girls door uses every inch to create a Santa Claus.

Making Christmas a little brighter

Through the challenges there is a bright spot thanks to the work of the staff and the generosity of the individuals and companies who donate to the Avondale Fund.

“It’s really good for them. It kind of helps get them in the spirit,” King said. “Doing these activities with the kids is also a great chance for the staff to talk to them.”

This year, weekly events have been planned for the month. The boys and girls are getting crafty by competing in a door decorating competition and each side will have their very own Christmas tree and everyone can make a Christmas list.

Opposite to the girls' Santa, the boys are stealing back Christmas with their fun Grinch door.

The ability to give them a good Christmas comes from donations from the community and organizations who provide them with money, food and gifts. Just last month, for Thanksgiving, Texas Roadhouse donated food for their Thanksgiving meal which kicked off their holiday season. To make the holiday’s a little brighter, Avondale Youth Center will continue its commitment to the spirit of Christmas and giving kids a holiday they deserve. Donations can be made to the Avondale Fund by mailing checks to 4155 Roseville Road, Zanesville, OH 43701.

