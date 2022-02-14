Avoyelles DA drops charges against Vincent Simmons

Melissa Gregory, Alexandria Town Talk
  • Vincent Simmons
    Prisoner convicted of attempted aggravated rape

MARKSVILLE —

UPDATE (Feb. 14, 2022, 3:18 P.M.): Charges and sentence against Vincent Simmons vacated. The Avoyelles Parish DA says it will not bring new charges. Simmons will be freed. More to come.

Simmons is serving a 100-year sentence at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola after his 1977 conviction on two counts of attempted aggravated rape. He has maintained his innocence through multiple attempts to be freed through the years, while the twin sisters he's accused of raping when they were 14 have insisted the right man is in prison.

But Simmons' current attorney, Justin Bonus, has presented evidence not seen before. Some of that includes testimony from one of Simmons' trial attorneys that medical and other evidence was not given to the defense by the Avoyelles Parish District Attorney's Office.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Avoyelles DA drops charges against Vincent Simmons

