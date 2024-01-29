An Avoyelles Parish man who was shot during a shooting with Louisiana State Police troopers later died from his injuries at a local hospital according to a press release issued by the LSP. The incident is being investigated by the LSP Force Investigation Unit.

EVERGREEN – An Avoyelles Parish man who was shot during an encounter with Louisiana State Police troopers later died from his injuries at a local hospital according to a press release issued by the LSP. The incident is being investigated by the LSP Force Investigation Unit.

The release goes on to state that on Saturday morning, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office was notified about someone who was allegedly committing criminal damage to property on Goudeau Road and verbally making bomb threats.

The Cottonport Police Department and APSO deputies arrived on the scene, states the release. While investigating the man fled and barricaded himself in his home. The APSO then requested assistance from the LSP.

Once the LSP Troopers arrived, the release states they established communications with him. He then exited the house and “presented a firearm, and an exchange of gunfire occurred” where the man was shot. No law enforcement officers were injured.

The scene was processed by Louisiana State Police Crime Lab Technicians and Louisiana State Police Detectives.

The release says the incident is under investigation. Any additional information will be released in coordination with the Avoyelles Parish District Attorney’s Office.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Avoyelles Parish man dies from injuries sustained in LSP Trooper involved shooting