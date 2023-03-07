Avril Lavigne Seemingly Confirms Relationship With Tyga After Calling Off Mod Sun Engagement

Tyga and Avril Lavigne

Avril Lavigne and Tyga seem to officially be an item.

Nearly a month after calling off her almost year-long engagement to singer Mod Sun, Lavigne looks to have moved on with the rapper.

The pair seemed to confirm their relationship while attending the Mugler X Hunter Schafer Party during Paris Fashion Week on March 6, TMZ reports.

During the event, Lavigne and Tyga were spotted kissing in addition to sharing several intimate moments throughout the night.

This comes a few days after onlookers suspected the two were an item but there was no evidence to support this claim until now.

Before getting cozy with Tyga, Lavigne was engaged to singer Mod Sun.

The crooner popped the question to the “Sk8ter Boi” singer in March 2022 after dating for over a year.

So far, it’s unclear what led to the pair’s breakup.