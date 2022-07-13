Awaiting answers, family of Westport shooting victim says man’s death was ‘undeserved’

The 24-year-old man who was killed in a shooting over the weekend outside a Westport bar was a father, family said.

Cardell Crawford, of Kansas City, was killed in the shooting outside Ale House that injured five other people, and in which Kansas City police were involved, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Family on a GoFundMe online fundraiser launched Tuesday said Crawford was a joy to those around him.

“He was loyal to his family and friends. And he was always there to protect his loved ones,” they wrote. “His death was unexpected and undeserved.”

The money raised will go toward a funeral “that honors him and in a way that he does deserve,” they said.

Authorities have released few details about what happened the night of the shooting, which started at about 11 p.m. Sunday outside the restaurant and bar at 4128 Broadway Blvd.

Sgt. Bill Lowe, a highway patrol spokesman, said earlier this week that the gunfire began when a fight started inside the bar and then moved outside. Three off-duty Kansas City police officers in uniform who were working security at the bar then exited and shot back. A Westport security guard was among those wounded.

The highway patrol is investigating the shooting because it involved Kansas City police officers, Lowe said. It’s not yet clear whether any off-duty officers shot anyone.

When reached by The Star Tuesday afternoon, Caldwell’s mother said police had not yet shared with her any details into how her son died.