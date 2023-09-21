Awaiting sentencing, Amber McDaniel transferred to Wichita County Detention Center

Amber Nichole McDaniel was transferred from Fort Worth to the Wichita County Detention Center Wednesday ahead of her formal sentencing Monday in Wichita Falls, according to online jail and court records.

A jury deliberated about two hours and 25 minutes Tuesday in Fort Worth before reaching verdicts for Amber, the mother of 2-year-old Jason Wilder McDaniel, calling for her to serve two years in a state jail facility for child endangerment and receive probation for tampering with evidence.

Amber, 33, is to be sentenced 9 a.m. Monday by 30th District Judge Jeff McKnight at the Wichita County Courthouse. The judge will determine Amber's probation conditions, and she can seek an appeals bond that would allow her to get out of jail, pending the outcome of an appeal.

After a trial of about seven days, Amber was led away in handcuffs from a courtroom in the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center on Tuesday afternoon to be booked into the Tarrant County Jail overnight.

McDaniel was transferred to the Wichita County Detention Center on bench warrants and booked into the local jail Wednesday.

The jury also found her guilty of the charges in connection with incidents Oct. 11, 2018, the date of her son's murder at the hands of James Irven Staley III. Staley, her ex-boyfriend, is serving a life sentence without parole for capital murder of a child under 10.

On April 28 in 30th District Court, Amber admitted her guilt for endangering her child by allowing him to be around Staley and for tampering with evidence by deleting text messages between her and Staley, messages that investigators testified were important in building the capital murder case against the once-wealthy oilman with a house in the Country Club area.

On Oct. 11, 2018, Staley smothered Wilder in his crib and moved his body to the floor of a bedroom in Staley's home to make it appear the toddler had died as a result of a fall from a crib, according to testimony in Staley's trial earlier this year.

Amber's husband and Wilder's dad, Robert "Bubba" McDaniel Jr., was in the hallway outside the courtroom on Monday. Bubba suffered a nonfatal gunshot in his arm in Wichita Falls on Sept. 10, the day before jury selection in his wife's trial. Police arrested the man they believe was responsible for the shooting.

Amber and Bubba got back together and married after Wilder was murdered. They have a 14-month-old son, Phoenix. He was looked after in the hallway during part of the trial by his grandmothers, aunts and other relatives.

Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie, right, and DA's Investigator Brayden Little leave court Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Fort Worth after the trial of Amber Nichole McDaniel concluded for the day.

Amber's trial marks the second time some of her family members have testified in court, enduring the difficult emotions associated with little Wilder's death.

The first time was during Staley's trial. It ended March 13 with a guilty verdict from a jury and his sentencing. Before he was led away in handcuffs, he told the crowded courtroom that he did not kill Wilder.

His declaration triggered cries of, "Yes, you did!" from observers in the gallery. Staley is appealing his conviction.

