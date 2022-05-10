Awaiting verdict in trial of celebrity chef Mario Batali on indecent assault charge

The fast-moving trial of celebrity chef Mario Batali is now in the judge’s hands. A verdict in the case is expected at 2:00 p.m.

Closing arguments happened Tuesday morning in the bench trial of Batali, related to a 2017 indecent assault and battery charge. Batali waived his right to a jury trial on Monday.

The defense rested its case without calling any witnesses, or Batali to the stand.

Natali Tene says Batali groped and assaulted her after he told her they could take a selfie at a Back Bay restaurant in April of 2017. The woman, now in her early 30s, did not appear on camera in court in Monday.

Indecent assault trial of chef Mario Batali begins in Boston with testimony from the alleged victim

“It all happened so fast, and it was happening essentially the whole time, in different parts,” said Tene on Monday. “There was touching of my breast, touching of my rear end, touching of my sensitive feminine areas. In between my legs. Touching all over my face. His lips on the side of my face. His tongue in my ear. It was just a lot happening.” The alleged victim gave permission to use her name and audio of her testimony.

Batali’s attorney, Anthony Fuller, has argued it did not happen the way his accuser says it did and claims she is out for money.

“She is an admitted liar. Her testimony can’t be relied on,” said Fuller in his closing argument on Tuesday. “She mislead the Boston Police Department and that is why we are here. She lies for fun, she lies for money.”

“This wasn’t about money, this was about a sexual assault,” said prosecutor Nina Bonelli. “Evidence demands that you find her guilty.”

The offense Batali is charged with carries a maximum sentence of 2.5 years in the House of Correction.

Mario Batali in Boston Municipal Count on Tuesday

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW