AwanBiru Technology Berhad's (KLSE:AWANTEC) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 65% Above Its Share Price

Key Insights

The projected fair value for AwanBiru Technology Berhad is RM0.57 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

AwanBiru Technology Berhad is estimated to be 39% undervalued based on current share price of RM0.34

Peers of AwanBiru Technology Berhad are currently trading on average at a 454% premium

How far off is AwanBiru Technology Berhad (KLSE:AWANTEC) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM39.0m -RM55.6m RM35.1m RM37.1m RM39.0m RM40.8m RM42.5m RM44.3m RM46.0m RM47.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 5.73% Est @ 5.08% Est @ 4.63% Est @ 4.31% Est @ 4.09% Est @ 3.93% Est @ 3.82% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 10% RM35.4 -RM45.7 RM26.2 RM25.1 RM24.0 RM22.7 RM21.5 RM20.3 RM19.2 RM18.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM167m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 10%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM48m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (10%– 3.6%) = RM745m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM745m÷ ( 1 + 10%)10= RM282m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM448m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM0.3, the company appears quite good value at a 39% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at AwanBiru Technology Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 10%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.829. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for AwanBiru Technology Berhad

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for AWANTEC.

Opportunity

Expected to breakeven next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For AwanBiru Technology Berhad, we've compiled three relevant items you should assess:

Risks: To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with AwanBiru Technology Berhad . Future Earnings: How does AWANTEC's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the KLSE every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

