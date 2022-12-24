AwanBiru Technology Berhad's (KLSE:AWANTEC) Stock Is Rallying But Financials Look Ambiguous: Will The Momentum Continue?

AwanBiru Technology Berhad's (KLSE:AWANTEC) stock is up by a considerable 14% over the past three months. However, we decided to pay attention to the company's fundamentals which don't appear to give a clear sign about the company's financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to AwanBiru Technology Berhad's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for AwanBiru Technology Berhad is:

2.3% = RM4.4m ÷ RM194m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.02 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

AwanBiru Technology Berhad's Earnings Growth And 2.3% ROE

It is hard to argue that AwanBiru Technology Berhad's ROE is much good in and of itself. An industry comparison shows that the company's ROE is not much different from the industry average of 2.3% either. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the five year net income decline of 35% seen by AwanBiru Technology Berhad was possibly a result of the disappointing ROE.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that AwanBiru Technology Berhad's earnings seems to be shrinking at a similar rate as the industry which shrunk at a rate of a rate of 35% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if AwanBiru Technology Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is AwanBiru Technology Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

AwanBiru Technology Berhad doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that the company is keeping all of its profits, which makes us wonder why it is retaining its earnings if it can't use them to grow its business. It looks like there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by AwanBiru Technology Berhad can be open to many interpretations. Even though it appears to be retaining most of its profits, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. The low earnings growth suggests our theory correct. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the analysts are expecting to see a huge improvement in the company's earnings growth rate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

