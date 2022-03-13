Awara mattress bundles are up to $699 off right now—save big during Sleep Week 2022

Awara makes one of the best mattresses we've ever tried and right now, you can get it with sleep essentials for up to $699 off.

Upgrading your sleep setup is a necessary investment in order to achieve a great night's sleep, but finding the best mattress for your body and budget can be a challenge. Fortunately, Awara makes one of our top-ranked hybrid mattresses that could be your new favorite bed—and you can get it for a major price cut during Sleep Week 2022.

Right now, Awara is hosting its Shop and Save sale on its acclaimed hybrid mattresses. Shoppers can get the standard Awara mattress bundle for $1,199 in its queen size. That includes the premium sleeper along with a set of 100% cotton sheets, a mattress protector and two cooling pillows for 37% off the typical combined value of $1,898. Mattresses in the other five sizes (twin, twin XL, full, king and California king) include the same free accessories package, although the twin and twin XL bundles come with one pillow instead of two, and while the mattresses are still marked down by $200, the accessories package is valued at $299.

We ranked the standard Awara mattress highly among our picks for the best hybrid mattresses and the best mattresses in a box, most notably for how it feels the most like a traditional mattress than any other we've tried. Our tester noted how the Awara has "real substance" thanks to coils that make for a sturdy core and cushy support from top layers of wool and latex. It also has defined and supportive edges to keep you feeling secure all night long, plus effective temperature control that prevents overheating while you sleep.

Get a better night's sleep with these bedroom bundles available now for this exclusive discount. It won't last forever, so shop fast before the savings get lost in the sheets.

