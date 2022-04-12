Awara mattress bundles are up to $799 off right now ahead of Earth Day 2022

Shop Awara mattress bundles at up to $799 off for Earth Day 2022.

Enjoying everything that Mother Nature has to offer is so much better when you're well rested. Whether you plan on setting out on a spring hike or tending to your garden this Earth Day 2022, investing in a new mattress can help you stay energized all day long. Luckily, you can shop dreamy Earth Day sales right now at Awara.

Now through Monday, April 18, you can save $300 on an Awara mattress and bag up to $499 worth of free sleep accessories—including a sheet set, pillow pair and mattress protector—with your purchase. Best of all, for every mattress purchased during the Earth Day sale, the company will plant 10 trees for a farmer in need.

Shoppers can get the standard Awara natural hybrid mattress bundle for just $1,099 in its queen size. The mattress itself is marked down by $300 and the included bundle (valued at $499) comes with a set of 100% cotton sheets, a mattress protector and two cooling pillows. That means you'll get a whopping $799 off the typical combined value of $1,898. Mattresses in the other five sizes (twin, twin XL, full, king and California king) include the same free accessories package, although the twin and twin XL bundles come with one pillow instead of two, and while the mattresses are still marked down by $300, the accessories package is valued at $299.

We ranked the standard Awara mattress highly among our picks for the best hybrid mattresses and the best mattresses in a box, most notably for how it feels the most like a traditional mattress compared to any other bed we've tried. Our tester noted how the Awara has "real substance" thanks to coils that make for a sturdy core and cushy support from top layers of wool and latex. In testing, we found that it also had defined and supportive edges to keep you feeling secure all night long, plus effective temperature control that prevents overheating while you sleep.

Get a better night's sleep with these bedroom bundles available now for this exclusive discount. This Earth Day deal won't last forever, so shop fast before the savings get lost in the sheets.

