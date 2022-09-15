Award announced for information on alleged fugitive

Sep. 15—The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Sacramento office announced Wednesday an award of up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest of Efren Calderas-Meza.

Calderas-Meza, 68, is a Mexican citizen wanted for fleeing prosecution for an alleged homicide in Sutter County, officials said. On Feb. 8, 1987, Calderas-Meza allegedly stabbed a victim identified as Eva Christ multiple times, according to witness statements. Both parties, who had a prior relationship, allegedly had a violent altercation outside Oasis Tavern on Plumas Street in Yuba City, officials said.

Christ was transported to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital, but died as a result of her injuries.

On Feb. 11, 1987, the Yuba City Police Department issued a no-bail warrant for homicide against Calderas-Meza. Over 35 years later, the FBI obtained a federal warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution in February of this year.

Officials described Calderas-Meza at the time of the alleged crime as a hispanic male standing at 5 feet, 4 inches tall with brown or black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of rosary beads and "ECM" or "EXCM" on the web of his left hand. He also has a tattoo which reads "Carmen" or "Carmon" along a scar on his right breast.

Investigators said that Calderas-Meza has used multiple aliases and variations of his true name including Jorge Diaz Garcia, Roberto Alvidres and Pedro Meza.

His current location is still unknown, but officials believe that Calderas-Meza has ties to Fresno, Whatcom and Skagit counties in Washington along with Zacatecas and Nayarit in Mexico.

Anyone who may have information regarding Calderas-Meza's location may contact their local FBI office or their nearest United States Embassy or Consulate. Information can be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov or by calling 1-800-225-5924. The Yuba City Police Department also encourages the public to submit information to 530-822-2026.

Information can be submitted anonymously.