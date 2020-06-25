Award-Winning Asset Managers, Strategists & Essential Advisors Recognized During Envestnet Advisor Summit On-Demand

Leading Active Managers Honored for Excellence by Envestnet & 'Investment Advisor' Magazine; Envestnet Also Announces Winners of 2020 Essential Advisor™ Awards

CHICAGO, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) and Investment Advisor magazine announced the winners of the 2020 Asset Manager and Strategist of the Year Awards during the digital presentation of the Envestnet Advisor Summit On-Demand (https://envadvisorsummit.com/).

Now in their 16th year, the Asset Manager and Strategist of the Year Awards recognize high-conviction portfolio managers that embody investment management best practices. In addition to the winners in the seven categories, T. Rowe Price Investment Management was chosen from among the honorees as the overall Manager of the Year, a special award honoring firms that symbolize excellence in investment management. All award recipients will be featured in the July 2020 issue of Investment Advisor.

As in previous years, the winners in each category were selected from thousands of portfolio managers using the systematic, proprietary, and multi-factor methodology developed by Envestnet's Portfolio Management Consultants group, Envestnet | PMC (https://www.investpmc.com). The extensive qualitative and quantitative criteria taken into consideration include firm profile, performance, tax efficiency, investment process and style, composite, and customer service.

"Giving advisors a clear idea of what to look for when evaluating active managers is key to helping them improve outcomes for their clients," said Tim Clift, Chief Investment Strategist of Envestnet | PMC. "In partnership with Investment Advisor, we are providing industry intelligence that empowers advisors to identify top-performing managers whose strategies can potentially bring their clients closer to achieving overall financial wellness."

To be eligible for an Asset Manager and Strategist of the Year Award, managers must have at least $200 million in assets under management and three years of experience. Managers' strategies must also be broadly available on the Envestnet platform, and open to new investors.

"We congratulate the winners of this year's Asset Manager and Strategist of the Year Awards for outstanding performance and commitment to investors," said Janet Levaux, Editor-in-Chief of Investment Advisor. "They serve as role models for others in the investment management industry, and we are proud to work with Envestnet to recognize them for the best practices they consistently exemplify."

In addition, Envestnet announced the winners of the fourth annual Essential Advisor™ Awards during the Advisor Summit On-Demand. These awards recognize four advisors who embody the values outlined in The Essential Advisor (https://www.envestnet.com/essentialadvisor).

This year's Essential Advisor™ Award winners are:

Garret S. Wong , ChFC ® , Financial Advisor, Ameriprise—Anchorage, Alaska

Emmy Mastel and Jeff Benson , Financial Planners, Prudential Advisors—St. Louis Park, Minn.

Martin James , CPA/PFS, President, Martin James , CPA, PC and Managing Member, Martin James Investment & Tax Management, LLC—Mooresville, Ind.

The 2020 Asset Manager and Strategist of the Year Award winners are:

Large Cap Equity

Brown Advisory—Large Cap Growth

Parnassus Investments—Core Equity Fund

Small/SMID/Mid Cap

Mid Cap

Wells Fargo Asset Management—Special Mid Cap Value





Small and SMID

The London Co.—SMID Managed Account Strategy

Global, International, and Emerging Market

ClearBridge Investments—International Growth ADR SMA

Fixed Income

T. Rowe Price Investment Management—Bank Loan Strategy

Impact

Breckinridge Capital Advisors—Intermediate Sustainable Tax Efficient SMA