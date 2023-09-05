Award-winning chef David Watts stalked ex-partner using her CCTV, court hears

Blathnaid Corless
·3 min read
0
The Crown Inn
Watts took over the Crown Inn in 2019 and it was subsequently awarded Bib Gourmand status in the Michelin guide - Solent News & Photo Agency

An award-winning chef stalked his former partner by tampering with her CCTV, a court heard.

David Watts became “fixated” with his ex-girlfriend after their relationship broke down and began spying on her when she started seeing another man, the court was told.

The highly rated chef - who admitted he wanted to “kill” his love rival - tampered with CCTV cameras his ex-partner had at her home and then revealed to her what he had seen inside while she was unaware he was watching her.

The 43-year-old was trained by Raymond Blanc at his twice Michelin starred restaurant Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons, in Oxfordshire, where he spent eight years and became senior sous-chef.

He took over the Crown Inn, in Upton, Hampshire, in 2019 and it was subsequently awarded Bib Gourmand status in the Michelin guide.

Watts, who also won Good Food Guide’s Chef to Watch accolade in 2013, and Melissa Gray got together in 2021 and had a baby before things turned sour, the court heard.

Watts repeatedly turned up at ex’s house

Over a three-week period throughout February and March of this year, Watts repeatedly turned up at her home in Andover, Hampshire, and lied that his other child wanted to see the baby as an excuse to see her.

At Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court, Watts admitted one charge of stalking.

The court heard Watts would “persistently” message his ex-partner and visit her address to “to see what was going on”.

The court heard the couple had an agreement for Watts to make specific visits on set dates so he could see his child and how to communicate with his ex.

“The defendant sent messages outside of that scope, saying how unhappy he was she had contact with this other male,” Serena Edwards, prosecuting, said.

Ms Edwards said as well as attending her property unannounced, he would make comments suggesting he had been observing her from outside.

“On a number of occasions he has been caught on CCTV,” she continued.

“And admitted moving the location of the cameras, on occasions more than once in a day.

‘Defendant didn’t think behaviour amounted to stalking’

“The defendant had become somewhat fixated on Ms Gray.”

In an interview with police, the court was told he “didn’t believe” his behaviour amounted to stalking.

When asked if he was fixated with the other male, Watts admitted he was a “problem” and on one occasion even said he “wanted to kill him” in a “throwaway comment”.

Watts, who was unrepresented, spoke briefly to admit he had been to his ex’s home and had tampered with the CCTV cameras.

He was granted conditional bail and will be sentenced next month.

Last week, Watts announced the closure of The Crown Inn “due to rising costs and other unforeseen circumstances”.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.

Recommended Stories

  • Singer Maisie Peters says there is 'a confidence' that comes with her blond hair: 'Maybe I have more fun'

    The songwriter says there's one reason she may return to her brown hair, despite her confident single, "Blonde."

  • The best cameras for 2023

    Here's a list of the best cameras you can buy, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • Zoom rebrands existing -- and intros new -- generative AI features

    To stay competitive in the crowded market for videoconferencing, Zoom is updating and rebranding several of its AI-powered features, including the generative AI assistant formerly known as Zoom IQ. The news comes after controversy over changes to Zoom's terms of service, which implied that Zoom reserved the right to use customers' videos to train its AI tools and models. In response to the blowback, Zoom updated its policy to explicitly state that "communications-like" customer data won't be used in training AI apps and services for Zoom or its outside partners.

  • Audi Q8 gets updated design and more personalization options

    Audi gave the European-market Q8 a mid-cycle update that includes a new-look design, more customization options and additional tech features.

  • Meta to deprecate Facebook News in the U.K., Germany, and France

    Meta today announced that it will be pulling the plug on Facebook News in the U.K., Germany, and France starting in early December. Facebook News, for the uninitiated, is a curated news section for publishers introduced by Meta back in 2019, existing in its own dedicated tab within the main Facebook interface. It was first introduced in its domestic U.S. market, before going international starting with the U.K., Germany, Australia and France.

  • Gleen's tech-savvy chatbot for Discord and Slack attracts Solana founder in oversubscribed round

    There's no shortage of chatbot services trying to earn a place in the myriad of channels on Discord and Slack. California-based Gleen, founded by Microsoft and LinkedIn veterans, is offering its enterprise-grade chatbot to the most demanding segment of the market -- technical communities, like a blockchain infrastructure channel on Discord, and it has raised some fresh funding to work on the product. The narrow focus is a good start as it pushes Gleen to solve the most urgent issue in large language models today: hallucination.

  • Intel and Tower ink major foundry deal, $300M investment after Intel cancels its $5.4B Tower acquisition

    Two weeks after Intel said it would cancel its plan to acquire Tower Semiconductor for $5.4 billion amidst pushback from regulators, the two companies intend to work together anyway. Intel today said that it would provide foundry services and 300mm manufacturing capacity to Tower. As part of the deal, Tower would use Intel's plant in New Mexico, operated by Intel Foundry Services (IFS), investing up to $300 million to "acquire and own equipment and other fixed assets" that would be installed in the manufacturing facility.

  • The 60+ best Labor Day sales at Walmart that are still live — starting at just $10

    Snag a Dyson stick vacuum for $140 off, a 58" smart TV for under $300 and lots of other discounted goodies this holiday weekend.

  • The Morning After: BMW's high-efficiency concept EV

    The biggest news stories this morning: BMW's high-efficiency concept EV, Final Fantasy XVI is coming to PC, Spotify may lock white noise podcasters out of its ad program.

  • The 120+ best Labor Day sales that are still live

    We picked all the best sales to shop, including hundreds off at Amazon, 40% off at Best Buy, 50% off at Wayfair and more.

  • Burning Man: WTH just happened?

    Tens of thousands of Burning Man festivalgoers got mired in mud far from civilization. Here's how the near-miss disaster unfolded.

  • Atomicwork connects workers and their companies

    Atomicwork wants to help with an AI assistant that automates many of those workflows. The San Francisco and Singapore-based company launched today from stealth with $11 million in seed funding led by Blume Ventures and Matrix Partners. Storm Ventures, Neon Fund and angel investors also participated.

  • Opna wants to help companies hit 'net zero' by finding and funding carbon projects

    The race to net zero has led thousands of businesses to commit to eliminating their greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, a commitment that falls short of what is needed to counter the growing climate emergency. Insufficient action and planning among governments and corporations is part of it, but even with the best will in the world, the Herculean undertaking required to get businesses to net zero in less than three decades presents a vast gamut of challenges. Among them is how to help well-intentioned institutions invest in carbon projects, and -- by extension -- how to help carbon projects get investment?

  • US Open: Fan ejected for allegedly yelling ‘the most famous Hitler phrase’ at Alexander Zverev

    Germany’s Alexander Zverev stopped play late on Monday night and called out a fan who allegedly yelled “the most famous Hitler phrase there is in this world.”

  • Kotani gets $2M pre-seed to help African workers send money home via crypto -- without the internet

    Of the many lofty promises of cryptocurrency, one of the most commendable ones is its potential to bring financial inclusion to underserved users. Nairobi-based Kotani Pay is a crypto payments startup with a vision to make cross-border remittances easier for the large underbanked populations in Africa. The two-year-old startup is targeting a use case that concerns the livelihood of hundreds of millions of people including in Kenya, Ghana, Zambia and South Africa.

  • Telecom companies in India want tech firms to pay for network usage

    Telecom operators in India, the second largest wireless market, would like internet companies to compensate for using their networks, a recommendation they've made to the local regulatory body, echoing a viewpoint that is gaining some momentum in other parts of the world but also stoking fears about violation of net neutrality. Jio, India's largest telecom operator with more than 450 million subscribers, recommended to the local regulator that internet companies should be made to "contribute" towards telecom network costs based on the traffic they consume, their turnover and number of users.

  • No. 9 Clemson melts down on offense in ugly 28-7 loss to Duke in season opener

    No. 9 Clemson opened up the 2023 season in disastrous fashion.

  • New NIL bill draft targets collectives with threat of perjury for non-compliance

    College leaders were hoping to push through legislation this fall before the presidential election season, when congressional action normally comes to a crawl.

  • Max Q: An inside look at Astra's Apollo Fusion acquisition

    Two years ago, Astra hailed its acquisition of satellite propulsion startup Apollo Fusion as a strategic move that would round out its launch business and bring expert engineers into the fold. Amazon and its board, including founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos, are being sued by an institutional investor over hefty launch contracts the company awarded to Bezos’ space company, Blue Origin.

  • Wake Forest hoops coach Steve Forbes to remain with team as wife recovers from stroke

    Steve Forbes said Monday that his wife, Johnetta, is making great progress and is on track to head home from a facility in Atlanta in the coming weeks after her stroke last month.