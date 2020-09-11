Award-Winning Coding Robot for Children Wins Coveted ISTE Seal of Approval

Matatalab's coding kit supports the development of critical digital problem-solving skills in elementary school-aged children

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Matatalab , an innovative leader in STEM education solutions, announces its hands-on coding set, smartphone app and curriculum for children have been awarded the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) Seal of Alignment.

ISTE is a nonprofit global leader in education resources and their seal acknowledges that a product supports the development of critical technology skills. Previous recipients include Google Applied Digital Skills, Google CS First, and Microsoft Imagine Academy.

The Matatalab coding kit is designed for children aged 3 to 9 and includes a robot, coding blocks, a command tower and a control board to move the robot.

Working in small groups, children can work to complete a set of 12 lessons, which increase with complexity across storybooks full of activities and challenges. Game-based lessons are hands-on and rely on an intuitive design to help children learn how to problem-solve and code.

ISTE praised the coding kit for feeling like "play" while teaching students sophisticated coding concepts. Matatalab is currently used in 50 countries around the world and has been adopted by more than 4,000 schools and educational institutions.

The coding kit comes in three varieties: Matatalab Coding Set, Matatalab Pro Set, and a pared-down Matatalab Lite version for younger children, with expansion kits including a Musician Add-on, Artist Add-on, Sensor Add-on, and Animation Add-on.

For more digitally-inclined students, robots can also be programmed and regularly updated with the MatataCode app, which has also been certified by ISTE and is available for free in iOS and Android.

Founded in 2017, Matatalab has received several honors including the Good Design Award from the Japan Institute of Design Promotion, the Red Dot Design Award and the iF Design Award from Germany, the International Design Excellence Award (IDEA) from the US, and the Education Alliance Finland in 2019.

About Matatalab

Matatalab is an education technology company dedicated to providing innovative STEM education solutions for educational institutions and families worldwide. Through a series of tangible coding products and coding enlightenment, Matatalab helps to cultivate computational thinking skills and to prepare children for the digital world. For more information about Matatalab, please visit www.matatalab.com .

