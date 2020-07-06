New Award-Winning EarFun Air True Wireless Earbuds Debut This Month

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EarFun Inc, an innovative wireless audio brand, this July will debut an entirely new wireless audio experience to add to their popular lineup. The new product is titled EarFun Air, a name that captures the light, fitted profile, and minimalist appearance of these freshly sculpted 2nd-generation TWS earbuds that serve as the audio company's first release for 2020.

EarFun Air - The World's 1st True Wireless Earbuds wins both CES 2020 Innovation Award and the iF Design Award 2020. More

During the CES 2020, EarFun received CES's 2020 Innovation award for its highly-anticipated earbuds and for its featuring of the brand's home-grown waterproofing SweatShield™ technology. The accolades don't stop there; the new class of earbuds also earned the iF Design Award, beating out thousands of entries from across the globe. These two awards make EarFun Air the world's 1st true wireless earbuds winning both CES 2020 innovation award and iF design award in 2020. Now the time has finally come to learn more about what the award-winning brand has in store for our first EarFun audio experience of 2020.

Thoughtful Improvements to User Functionality and Experience

"EarFun always aims to help people to hear better—but we also notice that we need to be heard better, too," said White Wong, CEO of EarFun. "Therefore, We have spent more than 10 months on developing EarFun Air, it is designed with Composite Cellulose drivers and advance 4-mic noise-cancelling call tech for better audio experience and calling quality. And we can't wait for customers to experience its upgradations."

EarFun Air is not just another incremental improvement of a release, and it's actually loaded with substantial innovation to justify its coming. EarFun recognized that earbuds get a lot of usage inside bustling coffee shops, gyms, and other busy spaces and wanted to make sure users feel confident to take calls even in the loudest environments. As a result, EarFun Air will boast a new noise-canceling 4-microphones setup that users can control with either earbud. The new microphone technology will keep calls crystal clear and minimize unwanted noise so that users can hear and be heard with clarity, regardless of what is going on in the background. And giving life to both calls and music, EarFun designed brand new, custom-built Composite Cellulose drivers for the EarFun Air. The sound engineers wanted a low-distortion driver to allow for a versatile tuning that can bring out the original brilliance of any genre while being both immersive and accurate. Moreover, EarFun Air offers 7 hours of runtime, and an additional 28 hours when using the USB-C type chargeable case.

Useful Features, Seamless Fit, SweatShield™ Protection

To support the audio enhancements, EarFun Air gives listeners proper control over their music and calls with new sensors and touch controls for an effortless experience. EarFun has included in-ear Capacitive Detection Technology to give multitaskers the option to use a single bud for occasions where you may need to maintain environmental interactions. Furthermore, to prevent unnecessary pressure being applied to the ears when making function changes, the capacitive touch has been embedded in the center and just requires just a single press. But this is one aspect of the experience. EarFun Air's ergonomic fit is the culminating design based on over 1000 3D-modeling tests to ears of every shape to ensure that no fatigue ensues even after hours and hours of use. To protect all these features, EarFun uses its proprietary IPX7 solution, SweatShield™, to prevent water and sweat from putting an awkward pause to EarFun Air's lively experience.