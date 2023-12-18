Award-winning farm in New Jersey sells live colored Christmas trees

A Warren County farm sells colored Christmas trees in hues of red, blue, purple and even white –and they are all real.

Wyckoff’s Christmas Tree Farm, a family-owned farm in Belvidere, has been selling Christmas trees since 1958.

Embedded content: https://www.instagram.com/p/CXMe7rFOFhk/

The farm also sells trees in shades of bright magenta, burgundy and teal. There are also black trees and trees with color combinations such as the patriot tree with red, blue and white stripes.

Besides colored Christmas trees, the farm also has wreaths, grave blankets, ornaments and, of course, non-colored trees.

Embedded content: https://www.instagram.com/p/C0CBTkjOrWp/

At the farm, customers can cut their own tree or buy a fresh-cut tree in various sizes and shapes. Custom-made arrangements are also an option.

And the quality should not disappoint. Wyckoff’s farm is a two-time national champion grower, on 12 occasions it won the New Jersey Grand Champion Award, and has been an official Christmas tree supplier to the White House.

The farm is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekends.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Wyckoff's Christmas Tree Farm sells bright, colored trees