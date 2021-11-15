Award winning Hollywood production designer shares his own story

Local resident/Production Designer Nelson Coates has worked on some of the biggest and most memorable movies and series, including: Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights, The Morning Show, and is currently working on Hocus Pocus 2! Coates also provides tips and advice for aspiring Production Designers which includes exploring the programs at some of our very own universities here in Southern California: USC, UCLA, Cal State Fullerton, and Chapman University. www.nelsoncoates.com