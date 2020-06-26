Award-winning Organic Makeup Brand Liht Organics Gives Back to the Community & Environment During COVID-19

Singapore's First Organic Makeup Brand with 100% Natural Makeup That Is Safe Enough to Eat

Liht Organics promises organic makeup that is made with up to 90% USDA-certified organic ingredients - non-GMO, vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free with no nanoparticles or harmful chemicals, and is safe for sensitive skin as well as expectant mums

They have partnered with Make-A-Wish Foundation Singapore to pledge 10% of proceeds from online orders towards fulfilling wishes of terminally ill children

The brand has also pledged a percentage of proceeds from product sales at private charitable events to villages in Thailand and Philippines to support the underprivileged

Liht is currently pledging 5% of proceeds from online sales of their Dusk to Dawn Liquid Liner to the Marine Conservation Institute in support of securing permanent, strong protection for the ocean ecosystems worldwide

SINGAPORE, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning organic makeup brand Liht Organics is contributing to the community and supporting the underprivileged in a series of charitable campaigns in partnership with, and benefitting organizations such as Make-A-Wish Foundation Singapore and the Marine Conservation Institute. This is in line with Liht Organics' brand philosophy of empowering women around the world to emanate their inner liht (pronounced 'light'), to bring hope and inspiration to the community around her. The brand advocates for a nurturing relationship with the earth, and stresses on striving for balance of both environmental and community well-being.

As such, Liht Organics is donating 5% of the proceeds from their Dusk to Dawn Liquid Liner to the Marine Conservation Institute, a non-profit organization dedicated to securing permanent and strong protection for the oceans and its habitats. This is an imperative call to action for marine conservation as 2020 marks the deadline for reaching the global target for the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), to protect 10% of the world's coastal and marine waters in effectively managed, ecologically representative, and well-connected systems.

Additionally, during times of financial instability like the COVID-19 pandemic, Liht Organics has been helping children in need by tying up with Make-A-Wish Foundation Singapore since December 2019 to pledge 10% of the proceeds from their online orders towards the organization. These donations go towards fulfilling the wishes of children with critical illness – such as having mobility devices like a wheelchair, holding their own themed party or simply just a fun day out.

Short for "Living in Her Time", Liht Organics' motto is 'Makeup That Makes You'. As such, Liht Organics aims to empower women to live fully in their Liht, by their rules, in their own time. This encompasses reaching out to women in vulnerable positions in other parts of the world. In 2020, Liht Organics has also participated in private charitable events, where proceeds from sales were pledged to the villages in the Philippines and Thailand to provide sewing machines to create jobs for women as well as to aid children in need. Locally, the Liht Organics core team have personally contributed towards purchasing food packs for the elderly in need during Singapore's circuit breaker lockdown period.

"Clean beauty shouldn't be considered a niche market, an exception to the rule – it should be an essential standard in our bid to be ethically and environmentally responsible", says Nerissa Low, CEO and founder of Liht Organics.

Liht Organics' makeup is non-GMO, contains USDA-certified organic and FDA-approved ingredients, is absolutely free of nanoparticles or harmful chemicals, and is vegan, cruelty-free and gluten-free – resulting in 100% natural makeup that is safe enough to eat! Setting itself apart from other greenwashed products in the organic beauty industry, the brand's products deliver 100% natural formulations of up to 90% USDA-certified organic ingredients that are farmed ethically and naturally derived.