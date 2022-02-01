🌱Award-Winning Program Selects Local Students + Unique Airbnb

Happy Wednesday, Laurel! Here's everything you need to know going on locallytoday.

First, today's weather:

Mostly cloudy. High: 43 Low: 35.

Here are the top four stories in Laurel today:

Thirty-nine undergraduate students from 26 colleges and universities across the United States, have been selected as the newest recipients of the Patti Grace Smith Fellowship, the award-winning program that connects the nation’s leading aerospace companies with talented Black students. Two Laurel natives were selected: Aliya Belay and Savyon Stokes. Belay is currently a first year student at Rice University, with an intended major of mechanical engineering. Stokes who originally lived in Laurel, is currently a first year student at the University of Maryland, majoring in aerospace engineering. (Space Ref) There is a one-of-a-kind Airbnb in the Laurel area: an authentic railroad caboose! This used to be a part of the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad. Now, it's been transformed into a cozy Airbnb that is full of fascinating details, perfect for a remarkable weekend getaway. Known as the Royal Blue Caboose, this unique Airbnb is outfitted with real railroad hardware and all sorts of nostalgic details. (Only In Your State) High school students, including those from Laurel HS, were given the opportunity to witness judicial practices in Mock Trial. The mock trail teams of La Plata and Maurice J. McDonough high schools faced off in (mock) court Tuesday when they heard testimony in the case of the estate of Aaron Griggs v. Jodie Donahue with Tianna Jenkins, judicial law clerk to Judge H. Jay West of the Circuit Court for Charles County, presiding as the volunteer judge. The next matches for Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) mock trial teams will be held virtually on Feb. 7. The matches include La Plata vs. Laurel High School. (The Southern Maryland Chronicle) A task force was created to draw a roadmap that would help Prince George’s County better grapple with food insecurity caused by the pandemic. The force worked for more than a year to come up with solutions that would mitigate food insecurities. When the pandemic hit, store shelves were often empty and grocery stores didn’t have much to donate. Increasing access to food security also means making sure grocery stores are nearby, and tax incentives are being used to lure them to neighborhoods where there aren’t many options. (WTOP)

Story continues

From our sponsor:

Today's Laurel Daily is brought to you in part by our friends at GoodRx — the best way to save money on your prescriptions. GoodRx helps you locate the lowest prices for medications at local pharmacies, so you're not overpaying. Works for pet medications too! To see how much you can save, go to GoodRx.com.

Today in Laurel:

Cupid's Kids: Valentines for Seniors — Palisades Library is teaming up with the Department on Aging and Community Living to collect handmade Valentine’s Day cards for DC's homebound seniors as part of the Cupid's Kids program. No matter if you are 3 or or 93, everyone can help us make this Valentine's Day extra special for our seniors. Please bring the cards you made to the Palisades Library by Feb. 4. Valentines will be delivered to seniors who receive home-delivered meals. (12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.)

Mobile School Clinic, 1st Dose - Scotchtown Hills Elementary School (3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.)

Swahili Live Wednesdays | AfroHouse & AfroBeats: After Work Social — The after work social with amazing food, VIP bottle packages and great music vibes. Celebrate life! Must be 21+ to attend. IDs required. (5:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.)

Virtual Mayor and City Council Work Session — Virtual Mayor and City Council Work Session Clerk to the City Council Meeting Agendas and Minutes. (6:00 p.m.)

Courtney Barnett in Concert at the 9:30 Club in NW DC —Courtney Barnett is one of the most distinctive and compelling voices in indie rock, a singer-songwriter who mixes deeply insightful observations with devastating self-assessment. With countless awards in her home of Australia as well as Grammy and BRIT nominations, fans have rarely witnessed the breathless acclaim and superlatives that comprised reviews of Barnett's debut album "Sometimes I Sit And Think, And Sometimes I Just Sit." (7:00 p.m.)

Pure Poetry Live Open Mic—This event is an open mic platform were artists and supporters of art come together at ELEVATE DC. (8:00 p.m.)

From my notebook:

Laurel Police Department: As we celebrate the beginning of Black History Month 2022 , we would like to begin by sharing with you a notable figure in the Law Enforcement family. Georgia Ann Robinson was the first Black female police officer to work for the Los Angeles Police Department and is believed to be the first Black female law enforcement officer in the country. She was widely known for her activism in her community and her passion for helping others when she was recruited to become a part of the police department. Through the course of her career, she worked as a jail matron, an investigator in juvenile homicides and she set up a much-needed women’s shelter for the city of Los Angeles. (Facebook)

City of Laurel - Government: *RECALL* The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recalled the CovClear COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test and ImmunoPass COVID-19 Neutralizing Antibody Rapid Test by Empowered Diagnostics. According to FDA these tests were not authorized by FDA , despite the labeling that indicated otherwise. FDA states a “potentially higher risk of false results” from unauthorized tests. FDA is encouraging anyone who received these tests in the last two weeks to get tested again. (Facebook)

City of Laurel - Government: We're shining the spotlight on Artist Angie O'Neal, a member of the City of Laurel Arts Council. She is the first artist chosen to display her work at the new Love Life Café. They will be up for the month of February as a special Black History Month tribute. If you want to know a little bit more about Angie, here's a profile clip the Arts Council put together to encourage others to join their efforts to promote the arts in Laurel. (Facebook)

City of Laurel - Government: The Prince George's County Health Department is partnering with Prince George's County Public Schools to bring Mobile Vaccination Clinics to elementary schools around the County. Today, there will be one clinic in the Laurel area if you are interested in getting your child the COVID-19 vaccine. (Facebook)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Montpelier: If you have a Pasta Plus gift card with an unused balance, please email us at GiftCards@pastaplusrestaurant.com (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Montpelier: PGCMLS is hiring! Join a fabulous team of dedicated public servants who make a positive difference in the lives of community members every day. Apply now at https://pgcmls.info/employment (Nextdoor)

Who's Hiring In The Laurel Area? See New Local Jobs (Laurel Patch)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

3 Gear Games / 3 Gear Studios — (Visit website)

Add your business here

Events:

For sale:

2008 Mercedes Benz E350 4Wheel Drive -sold (Details)

Add your item

Loving the Laurel Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at alexiswritesforpatch@gmail.com

Alrighty, you're all caught up for today. See you all tomorrow for another update!

— Alexis Goring

About me: My name is Alexis A. Goring. I'm a Bowie area resident with a pulse for people, news and feature stories! I've worked as a freelance writer/editor/proofreader in the media industry for 15 years. I'm also a published author, experienced blogger, and founder of Writer at Heart Editorial Services. Visit my website for more details about me and my work. Here's the link: https://alexisagoring.jimdofree.com.

This article originally appeared on the Laurel Patch