Aware: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) _ Aware Inc. (AWRE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share.

The biometrics software provider posted revenue of $3.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $7.6 million, or 35 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $11.3 million.

Aware shares have climbed 71% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $5.99, a climb of 77% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AWRE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AWRE

Latest Stories

  • Trump supporter arrested after threatening Mitch McConnell’s grandkids on Parler

    Mr Houck accused of posting numerous threatening messages on Parler in lead up to and after Capitol riot on 6 January

  • Jared and Ivanka reportedly warn Trump 'he can still screw this up' ahead of likely impeachment acquittal

    Former President Donald Trump looks poised for a second impeachment acquittal — but Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are reportedly warning him not to "snatch defeat from the jaws of victory." With Trump's second Senate impeachment trial set to start in just a few hours, Politico reported on Tuesday that his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner have warned the former president "that while he has the votes for acquittal, he can still screw this up." "'Snatch defeat from the jaws of victory' is the phrase Kushner has been heard using most frequently to describe the worry," Politico writes. Trump's acquittal has been seen as likely after 45 Senate Republicans backed an effort to dismiss the impeachment trial last month, suggesting there aren't enough votes for a conviction. In this historic second trial, Trump is facing charges of inciting an insurrection at the Capitol building that left five people dead. His lawyers are expected to argue that the trial isn't constitutional because he's no longer in office. Trump, Politico also reports, has evidently taken Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump's advice to heart, with an aide telling the outlet, "Right now Trump is thinking, 'I've got 45 votes, all I have to do is go golfing and not do anything.'" But he's also "already imagining his comeback," according to the report — and drawing comparisons to his reality show The Apprentice. "He's compared it to that time in between seasons of The Apprentice, building anticipation and wonderment for what's to come," an adviser told Politico. While it's not exactly clear what Trump imagines such a comeback to look like, a separate Politico report on Tuesday said that aides expect him to "gradually" re-emerge once the trial is over, at which point he'll likely be "turning his attention toward seeking revenge against Republicans who, he believes, crossed him after he left office." More stories from theweek.comTrump reportedly avoided calling Biden a 'predator' in ads because it would 'open up his own can of worms'Trump allies are amazed at how much his reputation has recovered since the Capitol riotTrump impeachment trial starts with graphic video montage of Capitol riot

  • Shutdown in Kashmir to remember man executed by India

    Businesses and shops closed in many parts of Indian-controlled Kashmir on Tuesday to mark the eighth anniversary of the secret execution of a Kashmiri man in New Delhi. Hundreds of armed police and paramilitary soldiers in riot gear patrolled as most residents stayed indoors in the disputed region’s main city of Srinagar. Many Kashmiris were incensed when Mohammed Afzal Guru was secretly hanged on Feb. 9, 2013, in a New Delhi jail on charges of involvement in a 2001 Parliament attack that killed 14 people, including five gunmen.

  • Stimulus checks would be capped at $100,000 income under Democrat plan. What we know

    Here’s who would get stimulus checks under the plan by House Democrats.

  • Rep. Adam Kinzinger tells his fellow Republicans convicting Trump is 'necessary to save America'

    Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) was one of the few House Republicans to vote to impeach former President Donald Trump for inciting an insurrection, and in a new op-ed for The Washington Post, he explains to his fellow Republicans why it is so important to hold Trump accountable for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Holding an impeachment trial is not "political theater" or a "waste of time," Kinzinger wrote. "If the GOP doesn't take a stand, the chaos of the past few months, and the past few years, could quickly return. The future of our party and our country depends on confronting what happened — so it doesn't happen again." Impeaching Trump shows that "enough is enough," Kinzinger said, and he warned that "the situation could get much, much worse — with more violence and more division that cannot be overcome. The further down this road we go, the closer we come to the end of America as we know it." Kinzinger called out Republicans who "encouraged" Trump's "dangerous lie" that the presidential election was stolen, and said the GOP of his youth "would never take that road." Trump "changed that dynamic," he argued, making the Republican Party one that runs on "outrage and the fear of a darker future." Kinzinger said he thinks more Republican voters "reject" this shift, but many have gone silent because "they assume the party's leaders no longer represent them." Since voting to impeach, Kinzinger said he has heard from "tens of thousands of my constituents," and their reaction has been "overwhelmingly supportive." He said he "firmly" believes that the majority of Americans "reject the madness of the past four years," but the country won't be able to move forward "by ignoring what happened or refusing to hold accountable those responsible." That's a recipe for "chaos in the years ahead," he said, which is why convicting Trump is "necessary to save America from going further down a sad, dangerous road." Read the entire op-ed at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.comJared and Ivanka reportedly warn Trump 'he can still screw this up' ahead of likely impeachment acquittalTrump reportedly avoided calling Biden a 'predator' in ads because it would 'open up his own can of worms'Trump allies are amazed at how much his reputation has recovered since the Capitol riot

  • 'No, no.': Mexican president rejects mask-wearing after COVID-19 recovery

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday said he would not wear a face mask after his recovery from COVID-19, in spite of widespread support from top officials and the public for the measure. In his first news conference since testing positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 24, Lopez Obrador brushed aside repeated questions from reporters about whether he would wear a mask to help contain the spread of the coronavirus. Unlike many of his top officials, Lopez Obrador has shunned face masks throughout the pandemic.

  • AOC, Schumer tell families they can get help to pay for Covid burials

    “When you suddenly lose a loved one, you’re talking about an expense of four or five, seven, $10,000," Ocasio-Cortez said.

  • Woman Gets 10 Years in Prison for Kil‌l‌ing Nail Salon Manager After Skipping on Bill in Las Vegas

    A woman who killed a Vietnamese nail salon manager in Las Vegas in 2018 has been sentenced to a prison term of 10 to 25 years. The verdict: On Friday, Clark County District Court Judge Tierra Jones sentenced Krystal Whipple to prison for the death of 51-year-old Nhu "Annie" Ngoc Nguyen, the Associated Press reports. With the plea, she effectively avoided trials of felony murder, burglary, robbery and stolen vehicle charges, which she initially faced.

  • Lawyer for man charged in Capitol riot says he worked for the FBI, had top-secret security clearance

    An attorney for Thomas Caldwell, a Virginia resident accused of participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, said on Monday that his client is a Navy veteran who has had a top-secret security clearance since 1979, worked as an FBI section chief from 2009 to 2010, and ran a consulting firm that did classified work for the U.S. government. Caldwell's lawyer, Thomas Plofchan, wrote about his work history in a motion filed on Monday, which stated that because Caldwell has "been vetted and found numerous times as a person worthy of the trust and confidence of the United States government," he should be released from jail as he waits for his trial to start. Authorities have said Caldwell, 66, is a leader of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia group, and helped plan the attack on the Capitol. On Jan. 19, Caldwell was arrested and charged with conspiracy. He denies being involved with the Oath Keepers, and Plofchan said Caldwell is a "100 percent disabled veteran," and because of his "physical limitation," could not have forced his way into a building. The charging documents show that during the attack, Caldwell received messages about lawmakers being "in the tunnels" under the Capitol. After the riot, he also allegedly shared video of the incident on Facebook, saying it was time to "storm the capitol in Ohio." More stories from theweek.comJared and Ivanka reportedly warn Trump 'he can still screw this up' ahead of likely impeachment acquittalTrump reportedly avoided calling Biden a 'predator' in ads because it would 'open up his own can of worms'Trump allies are amazed at how much his reputation has recovered since the Capitol riot

  • Biden, Modi pledge cooperation as both deal with China

    President Joe Biden spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, with the leaders of the world's two biggest democracies agreeing to strengthen their nations' partnership at a moment when both countries face strained relations with China. India is in the midst of a 9-monthslong military standoff with China along their disputed border in eastern Ladakh. At the same time, Biden is determined to depart from former President Donald Trump's hot-and-cold relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

  • Four years into voyage and metres from land, tanker crew still stuck aboard

    Nearly four years into their odyssey at sea, the five-member crew of oil tanker MT Iba is tantalisingly close to shore, yet still unable to set foot on dry land. What started out as a regular seafaring job turned into what the men call a nightmare, when the tanker's owner, Alco Shipping, fell into financial trouble and stopped paying their salaries 32 months ago. Life aboard the ship has been arduous, said Indian engineer Vinay Kumar.

  • Robinhood: US family sue trading app over son's suicide

    The parents of Alex Kearns, 20, say he thought he had lost $730,000 when he took his own life.

  • Democrats' coronavirus relief plan would raise minimum wage to $9.50 this year

    House Democrats are working on details of their graduated plan to raise the U.S. federal minimum wage to $15/hour. Democrats are looking to include the first hike to the federal minimum wage since 2009 in President Biden's coronavirus relief bill. They plan to revise the proposal Tuesday, but it so far includes a quick increase from the current minimum wage of $7.25 to $9.50 within the year. It will then grow annually until hitting $15 in 2025. Meanwhile the tipped minimum wage of $2.50 will rise to $4.95 this year, and again increase until it matches the federal wage. The youth subminimum wage paid to people under 20 will also end up matching the regular minimum wage by 2027, and permits to pay subminimum wage will no longer be distributed. Here's the details on the federal min wage increase Democrats are going to try to include in their covid relief bill: Raised to $9.50 w/in 3 months; $15 by 2025, indexed thereafter. Tipped wage disappears by 2027.Via House @EdLaborCmte, which is marking up tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/aNMnTdgJf0 — Mike DeBonis (@mikedebonis) February 8, 2021 A report from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office released Monday found that raising the minimum wage to $15/hour by 2024 would increase paychecks for 17 million Americans, or 10 percent of the workforce. It would also lift 900,000 people out of poverty, but cost 1.4 million jobs, particularly for "younger, less educated people." Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a top proponent of the $15 minimum wage, quickly disputed some of the report's findings. The CBO has demonstrated that increasing the minimum wage would have a direct and substantial impact on the federal budget. What that means is that we can clearly raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour under the rules of budget reconciliation. pic.twitter.com/YyTEYkOugX — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) February 8, 2021 More stories from theweek.comJared and Ivanka reportedly warn Trump 'he can still screw this up' ahead of likely impeachment acquittalTrump reportedly avoided calling Biden a 'predator' in ads because it would 'open up his own can of worms'Trump allies are amazed at how much his reputation has recovered since the Capitol riot

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene hit by furious backlash after sharing conspiracy about Capitol rioters and Trump ahead of impeachment trial

    She asked: 'If January 6 organizers were Trump supporters, then why did they attack us while we were objecting to electoral college votes for Joe Biden?'

  • Gov. Cuomo Asks Court to Overturn His Own COVID Restrictions on Houses of Worship

    New York governor Andrew Cuomo has asked a federal court to block the state’s own restrictions on capacity at houses of worship in areas with high rates of coronavirus spread. Cuomo issued an executive order in October ordering houses of worship to accept no more than ten people in so-called coronavirus “red” zones,” while 25 worshippers could be allowed in “orange” zones. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in November that those restrictions were unconstitutional, in a case brought by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn and Agudath Israel, an umbrella organization of Orthodox Jewish groups. The Supreme Court’s ruling referred the case back to a lower court. The case was then referred to the U.S. District Court for New York’s Eastern District, which struck down the pandemic restrictions on worship on Monday. “Defendant [Cuomo] has agreed to an injunction against enforcement of the…capacity limits in red and orange zones,” Judge Kiyo A. Matsumoto wrote in the Monday injunction. “Subsequently, Defendant’s counsel has represented in status conferences that before the end of February 2021,” the executive order’s restrictions “will be amended to remove houses of worship.” So @NYGovCuomo is asking a court to stop him from enforcing his own executive order, which struck some lawyers as odd An outgrowth of that is that the state is asking a court not to hear from New York's health commissioner about how pandemic health policy was made 4/4 — J. David Goodman (@jdavidgoodman) February 8, 2021 Matsumoto’s ruling came after lawyers for the governor asked to cancel a hearing on the case, in a series of filings first reported by The New York Times. Aides to the governor told the Times that the state did not support an injunction against Cuomo’s executive order, but also did not oppose the injunction. One result of allowing the District Court to block the executive order was to prevent New York State health commissioner Howard Zucker from appearing for testimony at a previously-scheduled hearing in the case. Eric Rassbach, vice president and senior counsel at religious-liberty advocacy group Becket, alleged that the decision to drop the case was made to prevent Zucker from testifying in ourt. “The Governor is desperately trying to avoid testimony showing that his orders shutting down synagogues and churches weren’t based on public health, but on politics,” Rassbach said in a statement. However, the state may have decided to drop the case because they realized they would lose in court, Bill Hammond, senior fellow for health policy at the Empire Center, told National Review. “It may just be that they don’t want to have this fight,” Hammond said. “They’ve decided they’re on the losing side of it, they’re not going to push it any further. They’re going to basically concede the point and walk away.”

  • Who are the Uighurs and why is the US accusing China of genocide?

    China has been accused by the US of genocide and crimes against humanity against the Muslim minority group.

  • Man who said he 'chugged' wine found during Capitol riot is arrested

    Jason Daniel Riddle, 32, of Keene, allegedly admitted that he went into the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, took a book and drank some wine he found.

  • Husband of slain Alabama online model sentenced to prison for 16 years

    A former campus police officer convicted of manslaughter in the death of his wife, an adult model who posted racy photos online, was sentenced to 16 years in prison Monday by a judge who said the man still hadn't taken responsibility for the death.

  • Midwives told to stop using terms such as 'breastfeeding' and 'breastmilk'

    Midwives have been told to stop using terms including "breastfeeding" and “breastmilk” as part of a new trans-friendly policy at an NHS trust. Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals (BSUH) NHS Trust is the first in the country to formally implement a gender inclusive language policy for its maternity services department — which will now be known as "perinatal services". Staff have been told to avoid using the word “mothers” on its own and have been given a list of alternative terms to use when addressing patients including "mothers or birthing parents", "breast/chestfeeding" and "maternal and parental". Instead of saying "breastmilk", they can choose from "human milk" or "breast/chestmilk" or "milk from the feeding mother or parent". The language changes will be implemented in the trust's webpages, leaflets and communications such as letters and emails. Staff will be asked to use language which reflects people's "own identities and preferences" when talking to patients. Other changes include replacing the use of the word "woman" with the phrase "woman or person", and the term "father" with "parent", "co-parent" or "second biological parent", depending on the circumstances. There has been fierce debate around attempts to reduce the use of the word woman in discussion around subjects including pregnancy and childbirth, and any move to do so has provoked ire from some feminists. Author JK Rowling was vilified last year after she questioned a decision to use the term “people who menstruate” in a headline. In a policy document, released this week, the BSUH said staff should not stop using the word "woman" or other terms describing motherhood but they should consciously start adding in the word "people'' and other more inclusive language. It said: "Gender identity can be a source of oppression and health inequality. We are consciously using the words 'women' and 'people' together to make it clear that we are committed to working on addressing health inequalities for all those who use our services. "As midwives and birth workers, we focus on improving access and health outcomes for marginalised and disadvantaged groups. Women are frequently disadvantaged in healthcare, as are trans and non-binary people... By continuing to use the term 'woman' we commit to working on addressing health inequalities for all who use our services." The policy was written by Helen Green and Ash Riddington, described as “Gender Inclusion Midwives” at the unit. Ms Green, who uses the pronouns she/they and describes herself as non-binary, wrote on social media: “The work is for us and by us, developed from grassroots research and lived experiences in the trans and non-binary community.” Freddy McConnell, the transgender man who in 2019 lost his High Court battle to register himself as the “father” on his child’s birth certificate, is listed as an external advisor of the document. Brighton and Hove NHS Trust has long championed itself as a “leader for LGBT inclusion” after receiving a number of accolades from the controversial charity Stonewall.

  • It wasn't entirely clear what Trump's lawyer was going for in opening impeachment argument — but it may have been strategic

    Former President Donald Trump's impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor began his argument that a Senate trial was unconstitutional began with a compliment of the House impeachment manager's opposing case, a clear indictment of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot — "You will not hear any member of the team representing ... Trump say anything but in the strongest possible way denounce the violence of the rioters" — and some flattering words for the lawmakers he was addressing. After that, though, things got a little confusing for many observers, who couldn't quite figure out where he was going with his argument. Other than to just puff senators up? — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) February 9, 2021 Castor — who previously told The Washington Post he's a guy who "gets upn there in court and talks" — meandered a bit, hitting a number of different topics during his presentation, leaving some to wonder if he was just "running out the clock," since Trump will almost certainly be acquitted, either way. But sources within Trump's orbit told The New York Times and ABC News that Castor's seemingly incoherent presentation was, in fact, very deliberate following the Democrats' "emotionally-charged" opening argument, which Castor himself called "brilliant." His goal, the Times and ABC report, was to "lower the temperature" before Trump's other attorney, David Schoen, focused more heavily on the constitutionality of the case. Of course, that explanation could also be attempt at damage control from team Trump. This seems perfectly coherent. There's a reason he's not testifying himself and nobody is going to convict him for having a rambling lawyer. https://t.co/r0KJYLwYwP — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) February 9, 2021 Schoen will speak after Castor, and is expected to talk for longer and make the case about constitutionality of the trial, the adviser says. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 9, 2021 More stories from theweek.comJared and Ivanka reportedly warn Trump 'he can still screw this up' ahead of likely impeachment acquittalTrump reportedly avoided calling Biden a 'predator' in ads because it would 'open up his own can of worms'Trump allies are amazed at how much his reputation has recovered since the Capitol riot