AWARE Food Bank celebrates new facility in Woodburn after arson damage

AWARE Food Bank celebrated its new space on Wednesday in Woodburn with public tours around the facility.

AWARE Food Bank, which stands for All Woodburn Area Resources Enlisted, is open in its newly renovated building after it was damaged by arson in 2021. After working out of a parking lot and then the Hoodview Church of God, the food bank is back in downtown Woodburn.

The food bank has been open in the space since early January, with the event allowing community partners to tour the building. U.S. Rep. Andrea Salinas, D-Oregon, Woodburn Mayor Frank Lonergan and more spoke at the event. They shared the story of the new building's construction and praised the staff, volunteers and supporting organizations.

U.S. Rep Andrea Salinas, D-Oregon, speaks at the celebration on Wednesday for AWARE Food Bank’s new facility located at 152 Arthur St. in Woodburn.

AWARE supports more than 1,800 families every month, said Deisy Chavez, AWARE's program manager, with between 100-140 people come through each day it is open.

Upgraded facility

Construction for the new facility was projected to cost at least $5.3 million.

The 10,000 square foot building serves three purposes: as a warehouse, food pantry and community space, said Rick Gaupo, president of Marion Polk Food Share.

AWARE Food Bank pantry manager Deisy Chavez gives a tour of the new facility to community members on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024 in Woodburn, Ore.

Gaupo said the new facility can better support the needs of the community, especially with the increased warehouse space, proper docks and truck-friendly entrances, more freezers and refrigerators and community space.

Entering the food distribution area, you'll find wooden shelves on wheels, reminiscent of grocery stores. Two of the walls are lined with commercial reach-in freezers and refrigeration units.

Shelves are set up at AWARE Food Bank in Woodburn for people needing assistance to come in and look for groceries.

The previous iteration of the space didn't have the refrigeration units, making it difficult to restock items throughout the day.

The new set-up allows folks to browse the aisles and pick what they want, making the experience smoother than simply receiving a bag of goods.

The space has a small area for kids or other family members to hang out. Down the hall is a community room with a long table. The table, window sills and wall paneling throughout the building are made from reclaimed oak from the former building, Chavez said.

The rebuilt facility has modern finishes, orange and yellow painted walls, high ceilings and signage in English, Spanish and Braille. Art is planned for the walls in the future.

A view shows the back-of-house storage area where donations are sorted at AWARE Food Bank in Woodburn.

In the back is the warehouse, which can now hold up to 65 pallets of food. The increased storage means the facility can accept shipments from large distributors like WinCo and Amazon. AWARE previously did not have the capacity to easily accept pallets, but can now with new truck accessible entrances.

The facility also has additional bathrooms, a mezzanine area and expanded kitchen.

Folks coming in to get food do not have to have identification or verify income to receive food, according to the AWARE website.

"We're excited to be back in the heart of downtown Woodburn and excited for what the future holds," Chavez said.

For more on AWARE, visit the website, awarefoodbank.org and Facebook page.

Hours: 9 a.m. to noon on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; first and third Tuesday of the month from 3:30 - 6 p.m.

Address: 152 Arthur St., Woodburn

Em Chan covers food and dining at the Statesman Journal. You can reach her at echan@gannett.com and follow her on Twitter @catchuptoemily.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: AWARE Food Bank celebrates new facility in Woodburn after arson