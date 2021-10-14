Away just launched a line of designer suitcases—here's what to buy

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Away luggage has garnered a cult following since its first release back in 2015, with its stylish suitcases popping up all over social media and on the arms of celebrities. The brand—which offers weekenders, hard-shell suitcases, travel pouches and more—is famous for bags that are functional and simple, featuring clean lines, a minimalist design and muted chic colors.

Now, for the first time, Away is collaborating with three luxury designers for a limited-edition line of suitcases and other travel bags. Here's what you need to know about the coveted Away designer collection, including where to buy it.

Tackle your holiday shopping early with deals and expert advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting team at Reviewed.

Where to buy the new Away suitcases

The new Away designer collection is full of colors and prints.

Away's recently launched collaboration features stunning luggage from three designers: Sandy Liang, Tia Adeola and Ji Won Choi. It's the first drop of a new multi-year series that will have several more releases in the coming years. Ranging from $55 to $295, the line includes each designer's take on the Large Everywhere Bag, Front Pocket Backpack and Travel Pouch Set.

Away says that each future group of designers “will bring together compelling groups of artists with diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and aesthetics to offer their unique takes on Away’s best-selling travel products.”

The three designs by Sandy Liang are “effortlessly cool” with green and brown floral patterns and layers of fading flowers and eyeball graphics. Tia Adeola's, on the other hand, are chic, preppy and feminine, with pink ruffled edges. And the final of the three, Ji Won Choi (who you may know from Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn's Making the Cut), uses bold, modern lines and an electric cobalt blue in her line.

Story continues

Want to get your hands on one of the new pieces? They're likely to sell out—and they're only available for a limited time—so you'll want to snag one fast.

What makes an Away suitcase great?

Away bags are known for being stylish, spacious and durable.

Away luggage has a dedicated following for a reason—and it's not just about how classy and polished they look. Away’s suitcases also glide smoothly and withstand the shuffling and shuttling of travel. Our experts tested the Bigger Carry-on and loved how well it performed, describing it as “dependable, life-proof luggage that was built for busy travelers.” At $225, there are certainly more affordable carry-on alternatives, but if you want something durable enough to have by your side as you claim all your sky miles, Away is it.

Reviewed also tried out Away’s Expandable Large suitcase, which is for checking instead of carrying onboard. The bag “was easy to maneuver on its four spinner wheels when pulled or pushed along by its extendable handle during testing.” The hardshell provided protection and the interior compartments provided organization, putting the luggage solidly in our top five of all the checked suitcases we tested.

If you’re in the market for luggage and looking to upgrade, Away is a great buy. The designs are purposeful and useful, whether it's a weekend bag for a quick getaway or a larger suitcase for an overseas vacation. If you were holding out before—maybe because monochrome neutrals aren’t your thing—the new designer collection may be the perfect excuse to splurge.

Don’t get thwarted by shipping delays or sold-out favorites this holiday season. Sign up for our free weekly newsletter and get the product reviews, deals and holiday gift guides you need to start shopping now.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Away luggage designer collaboration: Here's where to buy the bags