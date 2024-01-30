After a year away, a longtime Wichita business is returning in a slightly new form

Longtime collaborators Philip Holmes and Rachel Thomas-Murphy are now working together more officially.

When Holmes owned the Rug Studio, Thomas-Murphy was a client through her Thomas Grey Interiors design firm.

Holmes had the business, which once was known as World Import Gallery, for almost thirty years before selling it to someone a couple of years ago who then abandoned it.

“Because the individual defaulted, I took the inventory back, so I’ve been looking at some different options,” he said.

Holmes said since he was in the business for almost three decades, “It was hard to see it go away because I do feel like we provided a service to the community.”

With the new arrangement, he’s going to be more of a consultant, which includes setting up the Rug Studio within Thomas-Murphy’s business at 121 N. Mead downtown.

Thomas-Murphy said she’s always respected the Rug Studio brand, which is part of why she’s keeping that name within her business.

“Philip is well-known in the home industry.”

The Rug Studio will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday or by appointment.

“You can buy anything on the internet, but it comes down to personal service these days,” Holmes said.

“I just think it’s a very good match with the rugs being in a design gallery.”