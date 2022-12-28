AWC Berhad (KLSE:AWC) Looks Inexpensive But Perhaps Not Attractive Enough

When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 14x, you may consider AWC Berhad (KLSE:AWC) as a highly attractive investment with its 6.4x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, AWC Berhad's earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. The P/E is probably low because investors think this poor earnings performance isn't going to get any better. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

Check out our latest analysis for AWC Berhad

pe

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on AWC Berhad will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the market for P/E ratios like AWC Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 2.5%. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk EPS by 4.2% in aggregate. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the one analyst covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 2.9% over the next year. That's not great when the rest of the market is expected to grow by 8.7%.

With this information, we are not surprised that AWC Berhad is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

The Final Word

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Story continues

As we suspected, our examination of AWC Berhad's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings is contributing to its low P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Plus, you should also learn about these 2 warning signs we've spotted with AWC Berhad.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on AWC Berhad, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here