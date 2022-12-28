AWC Berhad (KLSE:AWC) Looks Inexpensive But Perhaps Not Attractive Enough

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 14x, you may consider AWC Berhad (KLSE:AWC) as a highly attractive investment with its 6.4x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, AWC Berhad's earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. The P/E is probably low because investors think this poor earnings performance isn't going to get any better. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

Check out our latest analysis for AWC Berhad

pe
pe

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on AWC Berhad will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the market for P/E ratios like AWC Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 2.5%. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk EPS by 4.2% in aggregate. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the one analyst covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 2.9% over the next year. That's not great when the rest of the market is expected to grow by 8.7%.

With this information, we are not surprised that AWC Berhad is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

The Final Word

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As we suspected, our examination of AWC Berhad's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings is contributing to its low P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Plus, you should also learn about these 2 warning signs we've spotted with AWC Berhad.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on AWC Berhad, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • JSE Limited (JSE:JSE) is favoured by institutional owners who hold 73% of the company

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of JSE Limited ( JSE:JSE ), it is important to understand the ownership...

  • 50+ best extended Boxing Week sales to shop in Canada: Lululemon, Amazon & more

    From tech to beauty, we've rounded up the best sales to shop in Canada this Boxing Week.

  • Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 16, 2022 Operator: Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for LIZHI’s Inc. Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After management’s remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. Today’s conference call is being recorded. […]

  • Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 15, 2022 Gladstone Capital Corporation beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.22, expectations were $0.2. Operator: Greetings. Welcome to the Gladstone Capital Corporation Fourth Quarter and Year-End Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the […]

  • At UK£0.84, Is dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD) Worth Looking At Closely?

    dotdigital Group Plc ( LON:DOTD ), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the AIM gainers with a relatively large...

  • Should You Think About Buying elumeo SE (ETR:ELB) Now?

    elumeo SE ( ETR:ELB ), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the...

  • Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 15, 2022 Kidpik Corp. misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-0.32 EPS, expectations were $-0.19. Operator: Hello and welcome to the Kidpik Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over […]

  • DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 15, 2022 DarioHealth Corp. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-0.64, expectations were $-0.76. Operator: Good day, everyone, and welcome to the DarioHealth Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call. Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to […]

  • Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 15, 2022 Charah Solutions, Inc. misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-0.39 EPS, expectations were $-0.31. Operator: Good day, and welcome to the Charah Solutions Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. Please note today’s conference is being recorded. After the speakers remarks there […]

  • Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 15, 2022 Kingstone Companies, Inc. misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-0.35 EPS, expectations were $-0.02. Operator: Greetings, and welcome to Kingstone Companies, Inc. Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce […]

  • Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 15, 2022 Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation reports earnings inline with expectations. Reported EPS is $0.18 EPS, expectations were $0.18. Operator: Good day, and welcome. Thank you for joining the Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation’s Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Year-End 2022 Conference Call. Today’s conference call […]

  • Record Output Slump for Top US Gas Basin Worsened Power Chaos

    (Bloomberg) -- A record production decline in the largest US natural gas basin came just as extreme cold sent demand booming for the commodity used to heat homes and fuel power plants, exacerbating the winter storm crisis that left millions in the dark. Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormChina Reopens Bord

  • Warriors observations: Dubs blow big lead, escape with win vs. Hornets

    The Warriors led by as many as 18 but had to hold on to beat the Hornets on Tuesday night.

  • FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried bought Robinhood stock using hundreds of millions of dollars from his trading firm Alameda Research

    Alameda reportedly took out a loan later and pledged Sam Bankman-Fried's Robinhood shares as collateral.

  • If You'd Invested $3,000 in Rivian Automotive in 2021, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) was one of the hottest IPOs of 2021. The maker of electric trucks, SUVs, and vans went public at $78 a share in November 2021, and it generated a lot of buzz because its top investors were Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F). Rivian had also started mass-producing its electric vehicles (EVs) ahead of its IPO, which made it seem more reliable than other pre-production EV makers that went public by merging with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs).

  • FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Borrowed From Alameda to Buy Robinhood Shares

    Sam Bankman-Fried said in an affidavit he bought Robinhood shares with funds borrowed from Alameda. The admission throws a wrinkle into a lawsuit from crypto lender BlockFi, which says it was promised the shares as collateral against a loan taken out by Alameda.

  • 3 Dividend Kings Nicely Suited for Income Investors

    Dividend Aristocrats, companies that have increased their dividend payouts for at least 25 consecutive years, are popular targets among income investors. However, a step above is the elite Dividend Kings group.

  • Jim Cramer Is Bearish On These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Jim Cramer is bearish on. Stocks plummeted for a fourth consistent trading week on December 19, crushed by rising recession fears. However, CNBC’s Jim Cramer noted that there could be a buying opportunity in the equity markets ahead of a potential rally. On December 19, Cramer told investors: […]

  • Best on the Street: Analysts Name Their Top Stock Picks for 2023

    As the year winds down, it’s time to check in with the Street’s analysts for their top picks heading into 2023. It’s an annual tradition, but a fun one, to take a look back at where we’ve been and a look ahead at where we’re going – and on Wall Street, the analysts add in the potential for profit, by recommending stocks that they see as winners in the new year. The professional stock analysts check every pick carefully, and for their Top Picks they’ll offer a consolidated view of performance tre

  • My Top Beaten-Down EV Stock to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    EV stocks crumbled as companies were forced to rethink their production and growth plans. Tesla may still be a much larger EV player overall in China, but Nio has a strong foothold in the premium market, and most of its recent moves and plans are aimed at beating out its arch-rival in the years to come.