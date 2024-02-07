'Awe-inspiring' cancer fight: Wayne Police Department mourning loss of detective

WAYNE — A local police officer admired by peers as an exemplary cop and role model died Wednesday, the department said in a statement.

Detective Eric “Jay” Clemente, a veteran officer of more than 25 years who began his career in West Caldwell, had been diagnosed with cancer in October 2016. He was 52.

The department announced the death on its Facebook page, noting that Clemente fought the incurable disease with “awe-inspiring” courage.

“Jay was light-hearted, quick-witted and a consummate professional,” police said. “A tremendous community policing-minded officer and a good friend, Jay will be missed by many.”

The baseball-sized mass that doctors detected on his pancreas was a neuroendocrine tumor — a rare condition with fewer than 200,000 cases reported in the U.S. each year.

The malignant cells later spread to Clemente’s liver.

Policemen’s Benevolent Association Local 136 held multiple fundraisers over the years in support of the Clemente family. For example, the union organized a “Skate for Jay” event at Ice Vault Arena on Nevins Road.

Officers also grew their facial hair for No-Shave November, a Texas-based nonprofit dedicated to cancer awareness. A month after that, they paid professional decorators to string Christmas lights outside of the Clemente home in Hackettstown.

Clemente told NorthJersey.com in May 2018 that it was hard to put into words just how grateful he was for their encouragement. “I can’t imagine people who don’t have the support system I have,” he said at the time. “It’s overwhelming.”

Clemente is survived by his wife, Darlene, and two children.

