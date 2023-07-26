This Awesome Cutlass 442 Could Be Yours! Donate Now & Get Double Entries

Calling all muscle car enthusiasts! We have an incredible treat for you in our latest Oldsmobile 442 giveaway. Feast your eyes on this jaw-dropping 1967 442 W30, a true gem from the original muscle car era. Owned and prepped by an Oldsmobile engineer, this beauty raced at the prestigious NHRA Nationals in 1967. What's even more astounding? It's one of only 129 post coupe W30s ever made and one of just two used as test cars for General Motors.

This remarkable 1967 Oldsmobile 442 W30 has barely been driven, as it was a quarter-mile drag racing marvel. A no-expense-spared frame-off restoration brought it back to its original Ebony Black exterior, perfectly matched with black interior. It retains all its "born-with" speed parts, including the numbers-matching, blueprinted 350hp 400ci big-block engine, Forced-Air induction, red fender liners, relocated battery location, Rocket Rallye Pac instruments, and much more.

If owning one of the most awe-inspiring Oldsmobile W-Machines of the 1960s is on your wish list, this 1967 Oldsmobile 442 W-30 is your golden opportunity.

But there's more to the story! This 32,000 original mile high-performance W30 was specially ordered by a young Oldsmobile Test Track engineer. Deployed to GM's Milford Proving Grounds, it served as a high-performance test car before hitting the major NHRA events, proudly representing the Oldsmobile brand both on and off the track.

Did you know that 4-4-2 stands for four-barrel, four-speed, and dual exhaust? This legendary 442 W30 lived up to its iconic name, racing in S/SA (superstock) and C/SA (stock) NHRA classes for automatics with its impressive horsepower-to-weight ratio.

With its impeccable provenance, fantastic frame-off restoration, and a mere 32,000 original miles, this 442 W30 is truly a holy grail of the hot muscle-car era. Don't let someone else snag this lucky winning ticket - enter now and claim your shot at owning this pedigreed muscle car.

As a bonus, the lucky winner will also receive a $250 gift card from Legendary Auto Interiors! Veterans and kids are counting on you - don't miss out on this amazing opportunity. Enter now for a chance to make this rare 1967 Oldsmobile 442 W30 your very own!

