Celebrate the spirit of giving with a simple gesture that will brighten someone’s day — or spend the day committing to self-improvement, which also doesn’t have to cost you a penny. From delivering meals and toys to donating your skills for a worthy cause, there are plenty of ways you can give back without hurting your wallet .

With the holidays quickly approaching, giving back to others is the perfect way for you to get into the holiday spirit. And you don’t need to spend money to do good deeds or give a special gift this holiday season.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How to Be an Awesome Human Being — Without Spending a Dime

Deliver Meals to People in Need

Food is a basic human necessity, yet many Americans don’t have regular access to meals. According to the hunger relief organization, Feeding America, 41 million people are deeply poor and struggle with hunger in the U.S. as of 2018. Organizations like Meals on Wheels are actively working to help keep Americans fed.

As a volunteer, you can give free help by delivering nutritious meals to seniors in need. With more than 5,000 independently run Meals on Wheels programs throughout the nation, there’s a good chance one exists in your community.

Deliver Toys to Underprivileged Kids

Food isn’t the only thing people often lack. Add joy to an underprivileged child’s Christmas by helping deliver toys through nonprofits like Toys for Tots.

Local campaign coordinators host a variety of activities throughout the year, such as golf tournaments and voluntary events, in an effort to raise awareness and generate donations.

Write a Letter to a Soldier

Although care packages are always appreciated by soldiers, a simple gratitude letter can also lift the spirits of people in service, said Kendal Perez, former blogger at Hassle-Free Savings. Operation Gratitude facilitates donations and letters for soldiers stationed overseas.

“Make it a family event, and have everyone write a letter to a soldier this season,” Perez said.

If you’re not in a writing mood, you can find other ways to help troops for free. If you donate DVDs, clothes or other items on the Operation Gratitude wish list, you might be able to get a tax deduction.

Organize a Donation Drive

You don’t have to have extra money of your own to give back to your community. You or your child can start a Cents for Service drive at work or school, where people donate what they can. A mere $15 pays for an Operation Gratitude care package for a soldier overseas. The organization will even show you how to get started with downloadable flyers and information.

Become an Advocate for a Child

If you’re up for a volunteer effort that’s more hands-on but offers more impactful rewards, become a court-appointed special advocate. CASA volunteers work on behalf of neglected or abused children, getting to know them and their parents and teachers, in order to advocate for them in court.

As a volunteer of CASA, you’re trained and then appointed to a case by a judge. You get to know the needs of the child for whom you’re advocating and facilitate change.

Deliver Clean Water to a Third-World Country

For many people around the world, clean water is a luxury and the cost of water is high. That’s why former pro surfer Jon Rose started Waves for Water in 2009. Become a Clean Water Courier by sticking a few small filters in your luggage and transporting them to an area near where you’re vacationing. And you don’t have to travel to deep, dark jungles to help.

Waves for Water has helped people get clean water in countries like Sierra Leone, Indonesia, Nicaragua, Haiti and Brazil. They’ll even help you create an online fundraising campaign to buy filters, which cost $35 each. One filter can give 100 people clean drinking water for five years.

Use Catchafire

“Whether it’s writing, web development, social media and more, if you want to use your skills to help a nonprofit organization, use Catchafire to find an opportunity that matches your skill set,” Perez said.

Catchafire was started by Rachael Chong, an investment banker who volunteered regularly at charitable events and wanted to use her professional skills more to help out those in need. Her mission is to maximize people’s charitable efforts. At Catchafire, volunteers can feel good about doing what they do best to help others. And people in need get professional-level help.