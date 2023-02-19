'Awful coverage today by Fox': NASCAR Twitter reacts to missing Daytona 500 crash

What's the worst thing that can happen during the Daytona 500? No, not "The Big One," the crash that seemingly eats up the entire field of drivers. It's racing fans watching on TV missing the wreck because of a commercial break.

Sports fans vs. ad breaks is a rivalry as old as Dale Earnhardt vs. Jeff Gordon. But bad timing got the better of Fox Sports on Sunday.

Just as Fox was transitioning into a commercial while still showing the racing, Kevin Harvick pushed Tyler Reddick on Turn 4, setting off a chain reaction that involved about 10 cars. The problem is, fans watching on TV didn't see the wreck live as graphics took up the screen the moment it happened.

Ross Chastain, Kyle Larson, Erik Jones, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney and Daniel Suarez were among the drivers caught up in the wreck. But here's what Fox viewers saw:

We have news from Daytona that [COMMERCIAL BREAK] https://t.co/X16aXj6NT4 — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) February 19, 2023

Chastain rallied to win the stage. That's more than some angry fans could say of their viewing experience.

NASCAR Twitter reacts to Fox commercial breaks

Your 2023 Daytona lap leader. pic.twitter.com/I8dB4EaByl — NASCAR PICTURES (@Nascarpixtures) February 19, 2023

FOX just got out of a commercial … then goes to side by side commercial … as the wreck happens. Awful coverage today by FOX #NASCAR https://t.co/UkkfV1qdam — Brett Winningham (@NASCAR_BRETT) February 19, 2023

I know we all say this (multiple times) every year but FOX is actively sabotaging their own broadcasts. This is the most aggravating Daytona 500 I've watched in a long time



Two laps, commercials, two laps, commercials. Something finally happened? We'll show you in five minutes — Cody Ficker 🏳️‍🌈🏁 (@ApocApollo) February 19, 2023

what a perfect way to encapsulate the awfulness of the broadcast as Fox goes to commercial with a bumper cam that clearly shows things getting dicey and the wreck happens while side-by-side commercials happen ... and the ad break continues as normal — Nick Bromberg (@NickBromberg) February 19, 2023

I'll do you one better: Fox presents the Commercial 500 with limited Daytona interruption. https://t.co/TdAqPM4Yz1 — Ben Schneider (@bcschneider53) February 19, 2023

Good thing they came back from that commercial to go back to commercial. — Nick Sandore (@saidhead86) February 19, 2023

Let's hope the next big thing to happen at the 500 comes commercial-free.

