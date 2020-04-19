Awilco Drilling PLC (OB:AWDR) Insiders Increased Their Holdings

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Awilco Drilling PLC (OB:AWDR), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Awilco Drilling

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chief Executive Officer Jens Berge for kr1.4m worth of shares, at about kr13.99 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being kr5.30). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Jens Berge was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Jens Berge purchased 134.50k shares over the year. The average price per share was kr14.92. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Awilco Drilling

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data suggests Awilco Drilling insiders own 1.5% of the company, worth about kr4.4m. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Do The Awilco Drilling Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Awilco Drilling shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Awilco Drilling insiders are doubting the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Awilco Drilling that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

