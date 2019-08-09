Is Awilco LNG ASA's (OB:ALNG) CEO Salary Justified?

In 2012 Jon Storheill was appointed CEO of Awilco LNG ASA (OB:ALNG). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Jon Storheill's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Awilco LNG ASA has a market capitalization of kr485m, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth US$554k. (This number is for the twelve months until December 2018). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at US$403k. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below US$200m. The median CEO total compensation in that group is US$337k.

It would therefore appear that Awilco LNG ASA pays Jon Storheill more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn't mean the remuneration is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Awilco LNG, below.

Is Awilco LNG ASA Growing?

On average over the last three years, Awilco LNG ASA has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 53% each year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 12%.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's also good to see decent revenue growth in the last year, suggesting the business is healthy and growing. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Awilco LNG ASA Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 29% over three years, some Awilco LNG ASA shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at Awilco LNG ASA with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

However, the earnings per share growth over three years is certainly impressive. On the other hand returns to investors over the same period have probably disappointed many. While EPS is positive, we'd say shareholders would want better returns before the CEO is paid much more. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Awilco LNG shares with their own money (free access).

