Awkwafina, 'Dunkirk' star Lowden among nominees for BAFTA Rising Star

LONDON (Reuters) - Golden Globe winner Awkwafina and "Dunkirk" actor Jack Lowden are among the nominees for this year's EE Rising Star Award, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) said on Monday.

The award, voted for by the public at Britain's top movie honors, recognizes upcoming actors "who have each shown exceptional talent on the big screen over the past 12 months and captured the imagination of both the British public and experts from across the film industry".

The nominations, announced a day before the complete list of competitors at the February ceremony is revealed, also include "Booksmart" actress Kaitlyn Dever, "Waves" actor Kelvin Harrison Jr. as well as "Blue Story" actor Micheal Ward.

Fellow nominee Awkwafina, known for "Ocean's 8" and "Crazy Rich Asians", on Sunday picked up the prize for best actress in a comedy or musical for "The Farewell" at the Golden Globes, the first major ceremony in the 2020 awards season.

Lowden, who is known for "Dunkirk" and "Mary Queen of Scots", was most recently seen in "Fighting with My Family".

Past winners of the rising star award include "Black Panther" actors Letitia Wright and Daniel Kaluuya, "Spider-Man" star Tom Holland, Oscar nominee Tom Hardy and "Star Wars" actor John Boyega.

The BAFTAs will be held in London on Feb. 2.





(Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)