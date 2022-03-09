  • Oops!
Awkward Graphic Glitch Sends Laura Ingraham’s Pro-Trump Monologue Sideways

Lee Moran
·1 min read
In this article:
Fox News’ Laura Ingraham suffered an awkward glitch with her on-screen graphics while listing former President Donald Trump’s wins.

On Monday’s broadcast of “The Ingraham Angle,” the prime time personality recalled what she claimed the victories the media was unfairly annoyed about when Trump was in office. But blank spaces soon appeared.

Watch the video here:

The clip inevitably went viral on Twitter, where critics of the conservative network sarcastically hailed it as the “first accurate thing Fox has reported in years.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

