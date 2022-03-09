Awkward Graphic Glitch Sends Laura Ingraham’s Pro-Trump Monologue Sideways

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham suffered an awkward glitch with her on-screen graphics while listing former President Donald Trump’s wins.

On Monday’s broadcast of “The Ingraham Angle,” the prime time personality recalled what she claimed the victories the media was unfairly annoyed about when Trump was in office. But blank spaces soon appeared.

Watch the video here:

Graphic listing good things under Trump malfunctions and starts showing blank empty spaces pic.twitter.com/tUQECSOuvk — Acyn (@Acyn) March 8, 2022

The clip inevitably went viral on Twitter, where critics of the conservative network sarcastically hailed it as the “first accurate thing Fox has reported in years.”

They’re not blank! His accomplishments were so enormous, luxurious and amazing that they wouldn’t fit in the box! 🇺🇸 — @WorldsMostHumble (@WorldsMostHumb1) March 8, 2022

The graphics department computers have become sentient. — Dr. Jorge A. Caballero stands with 🇺🇦 (@DataDrivenMD) March 8, 2022

If this doesn’t just say it all lmao — 🌻Ceallaigh:Battle Angel🇺🇦 (@IlythiaGemini) March 8, 2022

Sometimes the jokes just write themselves. — 🌲Andy 👣from 👣Oregon🌲 (@AndrewFmOregon) March 8, 2022

Swear to goodness, there is some amazing person at Fox messing with their graphics. Not the first time. — HH (@truthjusticehph) March 8, 2022

Finally, some truth from Fox News. — Oskar Pineño (@opineno) March 8, 2022

Freudian chyron. — Linda (@lewing99) March 8, 2022

The AI uprising has begun. Mike Lindell was right to file a class action lawsuit against all machines — Joe DiGiacomo (@JMDiGiacomo) March 8, 2022

🤣🤣🤣 First accurate thing Fox has reported in years. — KelShel pt2 (@ShelKel2) March 8, 2022

The blanks would actually be right. Nada. — Jay Arnold (@jadedcreative) March 8, 2022

Are we sure this is a malfunction? — Andrew Wortman 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@AmoneyResists) March 8, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...