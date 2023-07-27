Awkward moment when Feinstein is asked to vote on bill

Motley Fool
Investors have been extremely bullish lately, and even an interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday wasn't enough to dampen the mood among investors. Indeed, in a delayed reaction, stock markets climbed sharply early Thursday, with the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) leading the way with gains of nearly 1.5% shortly after the market opened. A big driver for positive performance was Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), which was able to deliver plenty of growth and sees a lot of encouraging things in its pipeline for future products and releases.