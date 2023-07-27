Awkward moment when Feinstein is asked to vote on bill

Reuters

Mexico and the United States are working on a plan to process migrants in southern Mexico, encompassing Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans, Mexico's incoming foreign minister Alicia Barcena said on Wednesday. Barcena did not detail the plan, but said it would complement existing options for migrants to enter the U.S. - a humanitarian visa program for those groups and a mobile app for asylum seekers called CBP One. She said Mexico was looking to set up an "international space" offering "multiple services" for migrants from the four countries who remained in Mexico after COVID-era curbs at the U.S. southern border ended in May.