Awkward outtakes of Trump show him slamming the podium and debating with Ivanka

Associated Press

With its cheery unicorn printed case, Ana Morazan's iPhone contains all that's left of what she calls her “other world," referring to her middle-class life before back-to-back hurricanes destroyed her home in Honduras. The comfortable life she built from years of hard work and sacrifice disappeared in a span of two weeks when she became part of the estimated 1.7 million people displaced by the hurricanes Eta and Iota that pummeled Honduras and Guatemala in November 2020. Morazan and her boyfriend, Fredi Juarez, who moved in with her during the pandemic, say they fell into debt trying to rebuild Morazan's home and then started getting threats.