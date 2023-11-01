New AWS service lets customers rent Nvidia GPUs for quick AI projects

Ron Miller
·2 min read
0
Image Credits: Jason marz / Getty Images

More and more companies are running large language models, which require access to GPUs. The most popular of those by far are from Nvidia, making them expensive and often in short supply. Renting a long-term instance from a cloud provider when you only need access to these costly resources for a single job, doesn’t necessarily make sense.

To help solve that problem, AWS launched Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) Capacity Blocks for ML today, enabling customers to buy access to these GPUs for a defined amount of time, typically to run some sort of AI-related job such as training a machine learning model or running an experiment with an existing model.

“This is an innovative new way to schedule GPU instances where you can reserve the number of instances you need for a future date for just the amount of time you require,” Channy Yun wrote in a blog post announcing the new feature.

The product gives customers access to NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs instances in cluster sizes of one to 64 instances with 8 GPUs per instance. They can reserve time for up to 14 days in 1-day increments, up to 8 weeks in advance. When the timeframe is over, the instances will shut down automatically.

The new product enables users to sign up for a the number of instances they need for defined block of time, just like reserving a hotel room for a certain number of days (as the company put it). From the customer’s perspective, they will know exactly how long the job will run, how many GPUs they'll use and how much it will cost up front, giving them cost certainty.

For Amazon, they can put these in-demand resources to work in almost an auction kind of environment, assuring them of revenue (assuming the customers come, of course). The price for access to these resources will be truly dynamic, varying depending on supply and demand, according to the company.

As a users sign up for the service, its displays the total cost for the timeframe and resources. Users can dial that up or down, depending on their resource appetite and budgets before agreeing to buy.

The new feature is generally available starting today in the AWS US East (Ohio) region.

Recommended Stories

  • New nonprofit backed by crypto billionaire scores AI chips worth $500M

    It's strange times we're living in when a blockchain billionaire, not the usual Big Tech suspects, is the one supplying the compute capacity needed to develop generative AI. It was revealed yesterday that Jed McCaleb, the co-founder of blockchain startups Stellar, Ripple and Mt Gox and aerospace company Vast, launched a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that purchased 24,000 Nvidia H100 GPUs to build data centers that'll lease capacity to AI projects. Already, the cluster of GPUs -- worth an estimated half a billion dollars and among the largest in the world -- is being used by startups Imbue and Character.ai for AI model experimentation, claims Eric Park, the CEO of a newly formed organization, Voltage Park, that's charged with running and managing the data centers.

  • Amazon beats Q3 earning estimates, touts AI as the future

    Amazon reported its Q3 earnings after the bell. Here's how the e-commerce giant fared.

  • A new phase of the AI race is coming — and chip startup d-Matrix could be the winner

    As generative AI technology matures, d-Matrix has the chips that helps make their everyday use a reality.

  • AMD and Korean telco KT back AI software developer Moreh in $22M Series B 

    Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Korean telco KT are among the investors of Moreh, which builds an AI software tool that optimizes and creates AI models. Moreh says its flagship AI software, called the MoAI, is similar to Nvidia’s CUDA but is compatible with existing machine learning frameworks like Meta’s PyTorch, Google’s TensorFlow, and applications and AI models that previously could only run on Nvidia. The startup believes existing AI software is suitable for small-scale AI models using only a few GPUs (graphics processing units) but is inadequate for more massive AI infrastructure.

  • Yahoo Finance's NEXT: How rivals are taking on Nvidia in the AI chip race

    Tech giants are racing to build their own AI chips in an effort to reduce their dependence on Nvidia.

  • AI-based data center optimization startup MangoBoost raises $55M Series A

    While the GPU complements the CPU, it handles complex workloads like supercomputing, AI, machine learning and extensive data analysis where numerical precision is required. The data processing unit, or DPU, has emerged as a complement to CPUs and GPUs to help. The DPU offloads communication networking from the CPU or GPU to help optimize workload for cloud and data centers, and helps reduce the cost by reducing the workloads of more expensive GPUs and CPUs.

  • NVIDIA's GeForce Now will cost more in Canada and Europe starting in November

    NVIDIA has raised the subscription prices for GeForce Now in Canada and Europe "to account for increased operational costs in those areas."

  • OpenAI said to be considering developing its own AI chips

    Discussions of AI chip strategies within the company have been ongoing since at least last year, according to Reuters, as the shortage of chips to train AI models worsens. GPUs’ ability to perform many computations in parallel make them well-suited to training today’s most capable AI. Microsoft is facing a shortage of the server hardware needed to run AI so severe that it might lead to service disruptions, the company warned in a summer earnings report.

  • Snowflake brings together developer and analyst needs in new GenAI tool

    With the ever growing interest in generative AI and large language models, customers are looking for ways to get started with the technology quickly. For business analysts, it provides access to several AI tools built on Snowflake's own custom LLMs to make it easier and faster to interact with data stored in Snowflake. For developers, it helps them build generative AI applications on top of the data stored in Snowflake, in part, taking advantage of a capability that came to Snowflake with the Streamlit acquisition last year.

  • Google launches generative AI tools for product imagery to U.S. advertisers and merchants

    Following Amazon's adoption of generative AI for advertisers last week, Google today is launching a set of generative AI product imagery tools for advertisers in the U.S. Via the new, AI-powered Product Studio, merchants and advertisers will be able to leverage text-to-image AI capabilities to create new product imagery for free, simply by typing in a prompt of the image they want to use. The generative AI model can also help to improve low-quality images without requiring a reshoot as well as remove a distracting background, Google said.

  • Biden's AI order is massive, but far from enough to address the technology's risks

    The Biden administration's AI executive addresses a slew of important issues but needs more to cover the technology's risks.

  • LinkedIn’s latest premium perk is an AI job coach

    LinkedIn is adding a new, AI-powered perk for its premium subscribers: a built-in job coach that uses AI and LinkedIn data to help job seekers find, research and apply for roles.

  • The AI Seinfeld show is bugging out harder than Frank Costanza on Festivus

    Twitch’s AI Seinfeld show, Nothing Forever, has been riddled with bugs and errors lately, causing characters to repeatedly walk into a refrigerator for five straight days. This has, unsurprisingly, increased traffic.

  • Instagram spotted developing a customizable ‘AI friend’

    Instagram has been spotted developing an “AI friend” feature that users would be able to customize to their liking and then converse with, according to screenshots shared by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi. Users would be able to chat with the AI to “answer questions, talk through any challenges, brainstorm ideas and much more," according to screenshots of the feature. The screenshots indicate that users would be able to select the gender and age of the chatbot.

  • What the Fed rate-hike pause means for bank accounts, CDs, loans, and credit cards

    Here's how the Fed's pause on raising interest rates would affect savings products, various types of loans and credit cards.

  • Federal Reserve holds interest rates at highest level since 2001

    The Federal Reserve announced Wednesday it would maintain the target range for its benchmark interest rate at 5.25%-5.50%.

  • Subaru follows Toyota in adopting Tesla's charging standard

    On Wednesday, the Japanese automaker said its future electric vehicles will adopt Tesla's charging port starting in 2025. The move ensures Subaru's future vehicles will have access to Tesla's network of "50,000+" chargers. Toyota and Lexus also embraced Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) a couple weeks ago.

  • Freeplay wants to help companies test and build LLM-powered apps

    Freeplay, a startup that lets companies build, experiment with and test apps powered by generative AI models, specifically text-generating models, today emerged from stealth with $3.25 million in a seed round co-led by Conviction Ventures and Matchstick Ventures. Founded by ex-Twitter employees, including the former heads of product and engineering for Twitter's developer platform and enterprise data business, Freeplay aims to give product dev teams tools to prototype and improve the software features powered by large language models -- models akin to ChatGPT or Meta's Llama 2. "For seasoned product dev teams who might be new to AI, we provide a tool suite that helps them adopt best practices," Ian Cairns, Freeplay's co-founder and CEO, told TechCrunch in an email interview.

  • MLB World Series 2023: How to watch the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks face off in the Fall Classic tonight

    Are you ready for the 2023 World Series? Let's play ball!

  • Aston Martin .1R road bike replaces the V8 with your two legs

    The Aston Martin .1R road bike features a seamless frame, several carbon fiber parts to keep weight in check, and upmarket design details.