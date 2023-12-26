Ax and saw found near body of 61-year-old on Christmas Eve, NJ cops say. Son arrested

An emergency call on the afternoon of Christmas Eve led authorities to a 61-year-old who was killed inside his New Jersey home, law enforcement officials said.

A bloody ax and a battery-operated pole saw were found near the body of Gregory Meyer in Boonton Township on Dec. 24, according to charging documents cited by the Bergen Record.

Hours later, the man’s son, 33-year-old Kyle Meyer, was arrested around 9 p.m., police and Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll announced in a Dec. 25 news release.

Kyle Meyer is charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon in connection with his father’s death, according to officials.

Information regarding his legal representation wasn’t immediately available Dec. 26.

The investigation into Gregory Meyer’s death is underway, authorities said.

Kyle Meyer, who lived with his father, is considered the only suspect, according to the release.

His potential motives weren’t specified by officials.

On Dec. 24, Gregory Meyer’s mother told police that she heard her son arguing with Kyle Meyer, then she heard screaming before authorities responded to the home, the Bergen Record reported.

“In any community, something like this shatters the community, especially during the holidays, ” Boonton Township Administrator Douglas Cabana told News 12 New Jersey. “Here, especially when the family was known in the community, it really strikes a chord with many in the community.”

Gregory Meyer’s cause of death and a finalized autopsy report have not been released as of Dec. 26, according to the TV station.

According to a medical examiner’s external examination, Gregory Meyer had wounds on his leg, head, fingers and hands that appeared to be from the ax and the saw discovered near his body, the Bergen Record reported.

Officials encourage anyone who may have relevant information about Gregory Meyer’s death to call the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 973-285-6200, the Boonton Township Police Department at 973-402-4000, or Morris County Crime Stoppers at 973-267-2255.

Boonton Township is about 35 miles northwest of New York City.

