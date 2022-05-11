Ax-wielding suspect arrested with backpack of weapons at Atlanta shopping center, police say

A man walking around an Atlanta shopping center with an ax in each hand is in custody, according to police.

Police say 42-year-old Gregory Keith Johnson was arrested back in March after they were called to the area of Piedmont Ave. NE and Monroe Drive to reports of a man wielding axes.

Officers say they found Johnson riding a bike in the area and he tried riding away before dropping the bike and running. Officers caught up with him and took him into custody.

Body camera video released by Atlanta police shows an officer going through Johnson’s backpack and finding two axes, a replica handgun and a cleaver.

Johnson also had active warrants for aggravated assault and attempted robbery.

Police say he has been arrested 14 times in Fulton County and was convicted of robbery in 2012 and aggravated assault and attempted robbery in 2015.

Johnson is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail on the outstanding assault and attempted robbery charges from 2015.

