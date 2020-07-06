AXA launches "Wealth Ultra Savings Plan"

Offers over 7% internal rate of return[1], projected total cash value[2] doubles every 10 years plus 3 unique market features

Enables sustainable wealth accumulation across generations

HONG KONG, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA Hong Kong and Macau announces the launch of its new Wealth Ultra Savings Plan ("Wealth Ultra"), offering a dual bonus to accelerate its customers' wealth growth to help achieve their ideal financial goals. "Wealth Ultra" is equipped with 3 unique market features[3], including Flexible Premium option, no aggregate limit for Bonus Lock-in rate and Flexi Continuation option. Customers have the flexibility to apply these options over time to meet their needs at different life stages in order to provide extra protection for their family and loved ones and to pass on their wealth.

Mr Kevin Chor, Chief Life and Market Development Officer of AXA Hong Kong and Macau, announces the launch of “Wealth Ultra Savings Plan”. More

Mr Kevin Chor, Chief Life and Market Development Officer, AXA Hong Kong and Macau, said, "Under the current volatile market conditions, we understand that people want to have more flexibility to achieve their savings goals. AXA is pleased to launch its timely new savings plan 'Wealth Ultra', offering competitive long-term returns to help customers accumulate wealth. With three unique market features, 'Wealth Ultra' provides flexible and personalised options for customers to best meet their financial goals at different life stages, allowing them to have more certainty to achieve their plans and to share their wealth with future generations."

Doubling projected total cash value[2] every 10 years for wealth accumulation

"Wealth Ultra" is a participating life insurance plan with an 8-year pre-set premium payment term. Apart from guaranteed cash value[4], "Wealth Ultra" offers two types of non-guaranteed bonuses[5], the reversionary bonus and terminal bonus. Upon completion of the pre-set premium payment term, total cash value[2] is projected to be doubled every 10 years on average. Starting from the 100th policy year, the total internal rate of return for each policy year would exceed 7%[1], offering promising growth potential for customers and their future generations.

Unique flexi premium option provides flexibility in financial planning

AXA realises that a customer's priorities may change in the face of economic uncertainty and therefore a Flexi Premium option has been deliberately added to the plan. Customers may exercise this feature to halt future premium payments[6] of the basic plan to ease their financial burden and allow them to allocate their resources for more urgent priorities. The policy value will continue to roll over in proportion based on the premium paid. Regardless of the length of premium payment, on average the total cash value will be projected to double every 10 years after the pre-set premium payment term.

No aggregate limit for bonus lock-in rate to best capture market returns

"Wealth Ultra" offers a Bonus Lock-in option[7] which allows customers to lock-in their declared reversionary bonus and terminal bonus[3] without surrendering the policy. Customers can exercise the bonus lock-in right to transfer chosen percentage of the dual bonuses' latest cash value to their bonus lock-in account in order to avoid potential change of dividend posed by market fluctuations in the future while continuing to earn interest[8]. Customers have the flexibility to withdraw part or all of the value from the account anytime according to their own needs. "Wealth Ultra" is also the first savings plan in Hong Kong with no life-time aggregate limit for the lock-in rate, so customers can pass on the policy to future generations without worrying about exhausting the lock-in rate.