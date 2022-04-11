Axa in Talks With Banco BPM on $1.6 Billion Insurance Units

Sonia Sirletti and Alexandre Rajbhandari
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Axa SA is in early-stage talks to buy a controlling stake in Banco BPM SpA’s insurance businesses valued at about 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion), according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Axa is considering a deal once Banco BPM has taken full ownership of several insurance businesses where it has partners, the people said, asking not to be identified as the plans aren’t public. Still, the talks may falter after Credit Agricole SA last week bought a stake in Banco BPM, some of the people said.

Banco BPM, which declined as much as 6.3% in Milan trading, pared some losses after the Bloomberg report, and was down 2.2% as of 4:40 p.m.

Banco BPM, Italy’s third largest bank, is at the center of speculation that it may be a takeover target for larger peers. Credit Agricole has built a 9.18% stake in the lender, aimed at expanding the scope of strategic partnerships. In February, UniCredit SpA said it was evaluating all strategic options in response to queries about a report that it is interested in acquiring Banco BPM.

The insurance business also attracted interest from Credit Agricole, which had informal contacts with Banco BPM earlier this year over the units. The units were one reason why Credit Agricole decided to buy a minority stake in Banco BPM, as it seeks to discourage possible competitors, some of the people said.

Representatives for Banco BPM, Axa, Credit Agricole declined to comment.

Since Banco BPM was formed in a 2017 merger, CEO Giuseppe Castagna has revamped the asset management, insurance and consumer-credit businesses to eliminate duplication and increase profitability. Banco BPM has been accelerating the process of acquiring full ownership of local insurance partnerships to try and gain greater value from them, CFO Edoardo Ginevra said last month.

(Updates with shares in third paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Software Maker Datto to Be Bought by Kaseya for $6.2 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Kaseya Ltd. has agreed to buy software maker Datto Holding Corp. in a deal valued at about $6.2 billion.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineNasdaq 100 Slumps 2% as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapThe offer of $35.50 per share represen

  • Benettons, Blackstone Are Nearing a Takeover Bid for Atlantia

    (Bloomberg) -- The billionaire Benetton family and Blackstone Inc. are nearing a takeover offer for Italian infrastructure giant Atlantia SpA in what could become the year’s biggest deal, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating C

  • One Credit Market Defies Deal Slowdown to Head for Record Year of M&A

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s a part of the global credit market defying war, inflation and recessionary fears to forge a new record for mergers and acquisitions. And its dealmakers don’t seem done yet.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineNasdaq 100 Slumps 2%

  • TikTok's ad revenue to surpass Twitter and Snapchat combined in 2022 - report

    TikTok, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, is one of the world's most popular social media apps, with more than 1 billion active users. "TikTok's user base has exploded in the past couple of years, and the amount of time users spend on the app is extraordinary," said Debra Aho Williamson, analyst at Insider Intelligence.

  • Shopify Announces Proposed Updates to its Governance Structure to Support Continued Long-Term Growth

    Proposal Sets and Preserves Voting Power of Founder and CEO Tobi Lütke, Introduces New Service- and Liquidity-Based Sunsets, and Eliminates Intergenerational Transfers of Voting PowerStructure Allows Shopify to Remain Mission-Driven and Merchant-Obsessed Separately Announces Planned 10-for-1 Split of the Company's Class A and Class B SharesInternet, Everywhere--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2022) - Shopify Inc. (NYSE, TSX: SHOP) ("Shopify" or the "Company"), a provider of essential internet infras

  • Fabric Ventures Completing 2 Web 3 Funds Totaling $245M: Report

    Fabric Ventures is close to completing two Web 3-focused funds worth more than $245 million in total, according to a report by The Block.

  • New owners of Save Mart grocery plan to continue innovation at Modesto flagship store

    The store was the first in the nation to use new grocery delivery robot technology.

  • Single-family investors' share of US home purchases slowed in Q4

    At least one tracker of activity in the U.S. housing market found home purchases by investors in the final quarter of 2021 slowed somewhat.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Russian Current-Account Surplus Surges to Record on Energy Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia reported the largest current-account surplus since at least 1994, as revenues from oil and gas exports surged and imports plunged after the U.S. and its allies imposed sanctions over President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S.

  • Nasdaq 100 Slumps 2% as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and bonds retreated Monday as investors focused on inflation and the impact of policy tightening by central banks.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineNasdaq 100 Slumps 2% as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapTechnology companies

  • Oil Falls to February Levels on Worsening China Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil resumed its decline as China’s largest Covid-19 outbreak in two years heightens concerns about demand from the world’s biggest crude importer.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineNasdaq 100 Slumps 2% as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets

  • Down 75% From its High, Is Upstart Stock a Smart Buy Now?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) is a good example of irrational exuberance in action. After that dismal sell-off, is Upstart stock a smart buy? Banks often build their lending credit models around Fair Isaac's FICO score, a three-digit number meant to reflect how creditworthy a particular borrower is (or is not).

  • JetBlue, Alaska Airlines cut summer flights, Coinbase faces hurdles in India, Scottie Scheffler wins Masters

    Notable business headlines include JetBlue and Alaska Airlines slashing summer flight schedules due to staffing and weather issues, coinbase suspends crypto payments in India, and Scott Sheffler winning the 2022 Masters Tournament.

  • Musk Opens Door to Pressing Twitter for Deal as He Avoids Board

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk may acquire additional shares in Twitter Inc. now that he is no longer accepting a position on the social media company’s board, according to a securities filing on Monday. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineNasdaq 100 Slumps

  • The Warner Bros.-Discovery deal has officially closed

    Last Friday, Discovery, Inc. and AT&T Inc. announced that they officially closed their deal with WarnerMedia. Under terms of the agreement, AT&T received $40.4 billion in cash and WarnerMedia’s retention of certain debt at close. AT&T shareholders received 0.241917 shares of WBD for each share of AT&T held, subsequently receiving 1.7 billion shares of WBD, which represents 71% of the total.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Chipmakers offer steady long-term growth potential, but not every semiconductor stock will be a winner.

  • 2022 Changes to 401(k) Limits and Backdoor Roth IRAs

    The IRS reviews the limits on contributions to retirement plans like 401(k) plans every year. Occasionally, typically in response to rising inflation, it raises these limits. Such is the case in tax...

  • AT&T Stock Jumps After Completing WarnerMedia Spinoff

    AT&T wrapped up its WarnerMedia spinoff late last week, and the stock was rising on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) in February decided to structure WarnerMedia’s divestiture as a spinoff instead of a split-off, or exchange. A split-off would have given AT&T holders the option of exchanging their holdings for shares in the new publicly traded Warner Bros. Discovery.

  • These Dividend Stocks Can Double Your Money in Under 5 Years

    This isn't just a pie-in-the-sky prediction. These dividend stocks truly are poised for strong growth.