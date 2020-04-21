AXA XL announces new Leadership Team

LONDON, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL today announced a new Leadership Team and proposed changes to the operating model of its Insurance business following a strategic review.

Key proposed changes to the operating model include the creation of a single global insurance Underwriting Function and the establishment of three geographical Business Units across the Americas, Eurasia, and the UK & Lloyd's market.

The Underwriting Function will be led by a global Chief Underwriting Officer (CUO), who will be working to design the structure of the proposed new model. The CUO would be responsible for underwriting governance, pricing, P&L and the management of the global heads of business lines in order to define and drive product strategy.

The three geographical Business Units will be led by CEOs, who would be responsible for the balance sheets of their geographies and managing talent.

Scott Gunter, AXA XL CEO, confirmed the following Leadership Team to build out the envisaged operating model*:

Nancy Bewlay , Chief Underwriter Officer

, Chief Underwriter Officer Joseph Tocco , Chief Executive Officer, Americas

, Chief Executive Officer, Americas Scott Gunter , Interim Chief Executive Officer, Eurasia.

, Interim Chief Executive Officer, Eurasia. Sean McGovern , Interim Chief Executive Officer, UK & Lloyd's market

, Interim Chief Executive Officer, UK & Lloyd's market Charles Cooper , Chief Executive Officer, Reinsurance

, Chief Executive Officer, Reinsurance Brent Hoffman , Chief Claims Officer

, Chief Claims Officer Karen le Duc, Chief Human Resources Officer

Matthieu Caillat , Chief Operating Officer

, Chief Operating Officer Noel Richardson , Chief Risk Officer

, Chief Risk Officer Rainer Schoellhammer , Chief Finance Officer

, Chief Finance Officer Sean McGovern , General Counsel

Scott Gunter said: "AXA XL is the result of acquisitions and mergers and with our increased scale, now is the time to optimize our structure by striking the right balance between local and global decision making so we remain agile and flexible."

Mr. Gunter continued: "I have spent my first 60 days as CEO considering our priorities and our structure and assembling the right team to drive AXA XL forward. We want to continue to serve our clients and brokers to the very best of our ability while being a simpler organisation to navigate. The regional structure would mean decisions can be made faster in country, while the global functions would mean our clients and brokers continue to benefit from our global expertise and experience.

"This Leadership Team is an international, highly experienced team of individuals: around half the team have a background at legacy XL Catlin, while the other half bring diverse and valuable experience from across the AXA Group.

"This is a positive step forward for AXA XL and I strongly believe that this new Leadership Team will ensure we are the insurance partner of choice across business lines and around the world."

* In line with usual practise, the proposed changes affecting European entities, will be subject to consultation with employee representative bodies.

Notes to Editor:

Leadership Team biographies:

Nancy Bewlay, Chief Underwriting Officer

Nancy Bewlay is Chief Underwriting Officer for AXA XL, as announced today. Prior, she held the role of Global Chief Underwriting Officer for Long Tail Property & Casualty (P&C) risks. In this role Nancy was responsible for developing core underwriting strategies and optimizing product profitability for AXA XL's long tail insurance lines, including casualty, cyber and professional liability. Nancy joined XL Catlin in 2017 as the Global Chief Underwriting Officer for Casualty. In this role, Nancy was responsible for the aggregated portfolio management of the Global casualty lines.

Prior, Nancy joined Swiss Re in 2013 as Head of Underwriting for Casualty, responsible for the underwriting and actuarial treaty teams in the US and Canada. In this role, her focus was on pricing development, portfolio management and strategy development and deployment.