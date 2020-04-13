Axalta Donating Personal Protective Equipment And Hand Sanitizer To Support Coronavirus-Relief Efforts Globally

Company producing thousands of gallons of hand sanitizer and providing medical supplies to hospitals, first responders, and employees in its local communities around the world





PHILADELPHIA, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, today announced that it is leveraging its global operations and technical know-how to provide critical equipment and products to people and organizations in its local communities around the world.

"Axalta is committed to worldwide efforts to support the safety, health, and well-being of hospital professionals, first responders, and our employees," said Robert Bryant, Axalta's Chief Executive Officer. "Our entire global Axalta family is pulling together to use our collective energy and resources to help fight coronavirus in the communities where we live, work, and raise our families."

"We are putting our manufacturing might and supply inventories to work in order to offer products that will make a difference where they are needed most – whether that be in hospital rooms, on ambulances, or on the manufacturing floor," continued Bryant. "We will continue to look for opportunities to leverage our capabilities to the fullest and remain steadfast in our goal of serving our communities and the true heroes on the front lines of this fight."

Axalta's coronavirus relief efforts include:

Production of thousands of gallons of hand sanitizer: Axalta's plants in Front Royal, Virginia ; Mount Clemens, Michigan ; Tlalnepantla, Mexico ; Guarulhos, Brazil ; and Wuppertal, Germany are shifting their manufacturing to produce thousands of gallons of hand sanitizer that meets the high standards of the World Health Organization. This vital product will be donated to local hospitals and first responders, as well as used at Axalta plants to ensure the safety of employees and their families.

Axalta has now been on the front lines of coronavirus efforts for several months. In February, to rapidly fulfill a critical need order at the request of a major customer, Axalta's Changchun, China plant was granted a special permit to resume work (after all employee safety requirements were met) to manufacture paint for a fleet of ambulances that were in high demand at the peak of the outbreak in China.

About Axalta

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 14,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

