Axalta's Voltatex® 4224 Wins Prestigious Gold Edison Award™

PHILADELPHIA, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading manufacturer of liquid and powder coatings, is pleased to announce that its Voltatex 4224 impregnating resin product has won a Gold Edison Award in the Materials Science and Engineering category. The Edison Awards are among the most prestigious accolades honoring innovation and excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design and innovation in the world.

Axalta's Voltatex 4224 impregnating resin product line drives sustainability for customers through energy savings from lower operating temperatures and less weight. More

"At Axalta, innovation is in our DNA and we are extremely proud to receive the Gold Edison Award for our industry-leading Voltatex 4224 product," said Robert Roop, Axalta's Chief Technology Officer. "To be honored as an Edison Award recipient for the second-consecutive year is a significant achievement and further validation of our commitment to bring innovative solutions to our customers around the globe."

"Voltatex 4224 enables both higher motor efficiency and reduced size and weight of electric devices," continued Roop. "This significantly increases performance by conducting thermal energy as quickly as possible, while keeping the motor temperature low, which is important for use in high-performance electric motors such as those in electric vehicles, trains and windmills."

High-performing electrical devices are designed for maximum output, resulting in operating temperatures that may exceed 200° Celsius. Using Axalta's Voltatex 4224 product, thermal stress can be reduced by up to 30° Celsius by conducting the thermal energy quickly from inside to outside of the electrical device. The product also reduces the weight of electrical motors by more than 15%. Running motors at lower temperatures can increase motor lifetime and downsizing motors allows for reduction of materials, both leading to a sustainability benefit.

The Edison Best New Product Awards is an annual competition honoring excellence in new product and service development, marketing, human-centered design and innovation across the globe. Award winners represent "game-changing" products and services, as well as excellence and leadership in innovation in four criteria: Concept, Value, Delivery and Impact. The Materials Science and Engineering category recognizes advances in the materials that extend what is possible, covering manipulation of structure and properties whether through nanotechnology, chemistry, metallurgy or formulation.

