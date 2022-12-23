Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) closed the most recent trading day at $80.27, moving -0.2% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%.

Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor services company had gained 1.72% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.38% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.33% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Axcelis Technologies as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Axcelis Technologies is projected to report earnings of $1.05 per share, which would represent no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $236 million, up 14.74% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.80 per share and revenue of $889.9 million, which would represent changes of +66.67% and +34.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Axcelis Technologies. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Axcelis Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Axcelis Technologies currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.77. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.71.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 234, putting it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

