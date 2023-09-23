Axe looms over HS2 as costs set to soar by £8bn

HS2 works in Great Missenden, Buckinghamshire. The second leg of the rail line could be scrapped because of rising costs - Jim Dyson/Getty Images

Rishi Sunak could axe the second half of HS2 after an £8 billion expected increase in costs threatened to wipe out the budget for other transport projects.

Mr Sunak and Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, are expected to meet early this week to finalise plans to scrap phase two of the troubled railway line, from Birmingham to the North.

A Whitehall source said: “There is a reluctance to throw good money after bad.”

The Telegraph understands that officials expect the upper estimate of building the initial London to Birmingham stretch of the line to increase by at least a fifth – or more than £8 billion – from the £45 billion figure published in June 2022.

The sharp increase is forecast despite the Conservatives’ insistence that they would take control of spiralling costs and lengthy delays following a major review carried out under Boris Johnson.

The figures have raised concerns in Government that the total costs of the scheme are once again likely to exceed £100 billion – the estimate touted by Mr Johnson before scrapping the eastern leg of the line to save costs.

Such a figure could throw countless other projects, including road and rail investment, into jeopardy, with one Whitehall source saying: “There won’t be any money for anything else.”

Initial estimates that the scheme would deliver £2.40 of benefit for each pound of public money spent have gradually been reduced to 90p – a figure that is expected to plummet further as a result of soaring costs.

The Prime Minister is now preparing to announce a decision to dramatically scale back the line as part of his pledge last week to “change the way our politics work” and “be honest when the facts change, even if it’s awkward”.

A source who has discussed the plans with Mr Sunak’s team said the Prime Minister was angry at the continual rise in costs.

Last week, in a highly unusual intervention, Mr Hunt warned that HS2’s costs were “getting totally out of control”.

Mr Sunak and Mr Hunt are expected to finalise a decision to scrap the stretch of the line due to be built between Birmingham and Manchester, saving up to £34 billion and freeing up funding for other transport infrastructure in the North and the Midlands.

The pair will also decide whether to terminate the remainder of the line at Old Oak Common, in the west London suburbs, used as a temporary terminus, after work at Euston – its intended final stop – was paused due to costs ballooning from £2.6 billion to £4.8 billion.

MPs are separately pushing for more stations to be introduced along the London to Birmingham stretch if the second phase is abandoned.

A spokesman for HS2 Ltd, the government-owned company building the line, said that costs had risen due to inflation and “the impact of the Covid pandemic”.

The spokesman insisted: “Any additional costs will be spread out over many years.”

When MPs were first asked to approve HS2 in 2010, the estimated cost of the entire line was £30 billion and the Department for Transport said it would “consider whether and how civil engineering costs can be reduced”.

In 2015, the budget jumped to £55.7 billion, before Mr Johnson’s government issued a revised estimate of up to £98 billion before deciding to scrap the eastern leg to Leeds.

Dominic Cummings, who was a senior Downing Street adviser at the time that Mr Johnson decided to press ahead with HS2, later claimed that the then prime minister took the decision based on “garbage” data predicting an exponential increase in demand for the service.

On Saturday, Mr Johnson claimed that plans to scale back the line were “Treasury-driven nonsense”.

In July, The Telegraph revealed that the future of HS2 was in question after the official infrastructure watchdog warned the “successful delivery” of the project “appears to be unachievable”.

The Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA) applied a “red” rating to plans for the construction of the first two phases of the troubled rail line.

A leaked document separately showed that a plan to strip back its proposed Euston terminal would still result in a £1 billion overspend.

Campaigners have claimed that scaling back HS2 would amount to “trashing the environment”.

But in 2019 Mark Thurston, the scheme’s chief executive, admitted that the “net benefit” to the environment would not “play out” for some time after the railway’s planned opening, because it requires a “huge amount of concrete” to build.

An HS2 spokesman said: “We are building a railway that will level up the country and serve the needs of Britain for the next hundred years and beyond.

“Money spent on HS2 gives immediate returns, with 30,000 British jobs and thousands of British businesses already benefiting, years before the first trains run and the bulk of the benefits are realised.

“The UK has experienced sustained and much higher than expected levels of inflation, affecting all parts of the economy including HS2.

“We’re currently working with our supply chain partners to carry out a detailed assessment of genuine levels of inflation, as well as the impact of the Covid pandemic and the rephasing of parts of the project.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.