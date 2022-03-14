Axe-wielding Bellingham man reportedly leads wild chase and crashes into Bellis Fair Mall

An axe-wielding Bellingham man reportedly led law enforcement on wild chase Saturday night, assaulting three officers with the axe while still driving during the chase, hitting another car and crashing into the Bellis Fair Mall front door before damaging at least 11 stores within the mall and causing an estimated $100,000 in damage.

Once he is medically cleared, the Bellingham Police Department said in a release it expects to book David A. Anderson, 32, into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of three counts of first-degree assault along with one count each of first-degree burglary, third-degree assault, first- and second-degree malicious mischief, attempting to elude police, hit and run, resisting arrest and tampering with a firearm.

Jail records as of Monday morning, March 14, showed Anderson had not yet been booked.

“Anderson put countless residents and all the officers at serious risk of harm, and it is clear he is an imminent danger to the community,” the release stated.

“He narrowly missed striking three BPD officers with an axe which could have caused death or serious bodily harm, caused thousands of dollars of damage to a patrol car, nearly struck several officers head on with his truck, drove recklessly and likely under the influence while eluding officers, assaulted a Bellingham Firefighter, struck an occupied car, and burglarized Bellis Fair Mall all while armed with a deadly weapon.”

The chase

At approximately 10:30 p.m. Saturday, March 12, Bellingham officers were called to assist a Washington State Patrol trooper attempting to stop a Ford Ranger for erratic driving and suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to the release.

The Bellingham Police shift supervisor granted permission and monitored the pursuit in accordance with state law, according to the release.

The driver of the Ranger, later identified as Anderson, refused to stop in the 1300 block of West Bakerview Road near Costco after officers activated their emergency lights on two Bellingham patrol units, according to the release, and Anderson drove east on West Bakerview to Northwest Avenue. He then reportedly made an illegal U-turn an continued on Bakerview.

Anderson ran a red light at Cordata Parkway and turned south on Meridian, dangerously avoiding another vehicle, according to the release, and he continued to run red lights as he drove to Girard Street, leading officers through several streets near City Hall. During the chase, Anderson reportedly routinely ran stop signs.

An officer in a patrol vehicle that had its emergency lights activated was stopped near the corner of Cornwall Avenue near East Champion Street, according to the release, and Anderson drove close to the patrol vehicle, slowed and swung a large axe several times, narrowly missing the officer in the vehicle. The officer drove away quickly.

Anderson then headed north of Cornwall, driving directly into the path of pursuing officers, the release stated, and swung the axe at two officers there.

As Anderson sped away on Cornwall and York Street, officers attempted to set up a spike strip to deflate the Ranger’s tires, according to the release, but Anderson avoided the strips, barely missing another patrol vehicle.

Anderson continued to Lakeway Drive from Ellis Street and struck a passing car, according to the release, before he headed north on Interstate 5 and got off at the Bellis Fair Mall exit. Anderson then drove through the mall parking lot and directly through the front doors of the mall food court.

At the mall

Anderson then got out of his truck, used his axe to break out glass doors and ran into the mall, according to the release. As he ran through the mall, he reportedly started smashing glass doors, windows and displays of several stores and restaurants inside the mall.

Officers ran after Anderson and told him he was under arrest, but he refused to drop the axe or comply with officers’ commands, according to the release.

Police attempted to deescalate the situation using commands, bean bags, chemical irritants and tasers, according to the release, and eventually, Anderson dropped the axe and police were able to take him into custody.

Anderson was evaluated for minor injuries by the Bellingham Fire Department, according to the release, but Anderson kicked a gurney at one of the firefighters, hitting him in the knee. Anderson was ultimately taken to St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham for treatment to his injuries and to monitor for suspected substance abuse.

The initial damage estimates at the mall and at least 11 business inside was $100,000, according to the release.