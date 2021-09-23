Axe-wielding Logansport woman held without bond

Sep. 22—A 32-year-old Logansport woman is being held without bond after being arrested for beating down a door with an axe.

At approximately 8:12 p.m. Tuesday, law enforcement were called to a residence in the 300 block of Wheatland Avenue when a man claimed Sarah Butterfield was using the deadly weapon inside the home.

According to Logansport Police Department Lt. Brad Miller, Butterfield and the man engaged in an argument inside a bedroom, where a child younger than 16 also was present. During the argument, Butterfield allegedly began hitting the bedroom door with an axe, causing debris to ricochet off of the individuals inside the space.

Miller said there were minor injuries from the flying debris.

The man called 9-1-1; and, once on scene, officers arrested Butterfield on felony charges of intimidation with a deadly weapon and battery in the presence of a child under the age of 16.

During Butterfield's probable cause hearing in Cass Superior Court 2 on Wednesday, Judge Lisa Swaim opted to hold the defendant without bond until her 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24 initial hearing in Cass Superior Court 1. Therefore, Butterfield remains in the Cass County Jail.

An order of protection was issued by Superior 2.

The Cass County Prosecutor's Office has filed a Level 6 felony charge of criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon against Butterfield.

This felony carries a fixed term of between six months and 2 1/2 years of incarceration, with the advisory sentence being one year. In addition, Butterfield could be fined up to $10,000.

